Former ANCYL branch chair killed in Qumbu

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Police are investigating a shooting incident in Qumbu that left one person dead and another wounded. Stock image:

A former ANC Youth League branch chair was killed, and a former provincial youth league task team member was wounded in a shooting at the weekend.

Eastern Cape ANC Youth League spokesperson Babalwa Magqwanti confirmed the incident took place in Qumbu on Saturday.

The deceased member has been identified as Wonele Gontshi.

She described Gontshi as a dedicated, fearless and disciplined activist whose commitment to the economic emancipation of young people never wavered.

“We are calling on the law enforcement authorities to do their best to find the perpetrators and put them behind bars.

“We wish the surviving comrade a speedy recovery and strength as he fights for his life.”

This is a developing story.

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