Against all odds, Zimasa Ngxata rises to senior role

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Growing up in KuGompo City, Zimasa Ngxata understood the value of education.

What she did not know was how much determination it would take to turn that belief into a successful career.

Today, the 32-year-old is a senior risk management officer at the Eastern Cape Development Agency, an accomplishment built on years of study, professional development and perseverance through difficult circumstances.

Her journey almost stalled before it began.

After matriculating from Mzokhanyo High School, Ngxata thought she would have to take a gap year because her family could not afford university application fees.

“When I finished matric, I did not apply to university because I did not have money to apply,” she said.

The turning point came when a former teacher contacted her after she received her matric results.

“He phoned to congratulate me and to ask what my plans were.

“I explained that I had not applied because I did not have money.

“He then helped me with the application process and finding a place to study,” she said.

Though she applied late, she secured a place at university and later received funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

A strong academic performance during her first year also earned her a bursary that helped cover her accommodation and other expenses.

“That support made a big difference because it allowed me to focus on my studies,” she said.

Ngxata attended Inyathi Primary School before completing her matric at Mzokhanyo.

She went on to obtain a national higher certificate in accountancy in 2014, a bachelor of technology degree in internal auditing in 2016, and a postgraduate diploma in risk management through Mancosa in 2022.

Her academic journey unfolded against a backdrop of personal hardship.

Having lost both parents at a young age, she found herself helping to support her siblings while pursuing her studies.

“I had to take on responsibilities very early in life.

“It was not always easy balancing everything, but I knew education was important for my future,” she said.

After graduating, her first professional opportunity came through a bursary programme that placed her in the department of education’s anti-corruption unit.

The experience introduced her to governance, compliance and risk management — fields that would ultimately shape her career.

She later worked as a risk and compliance officer at Buffalo City municipality and the Buffalo City Development Agency before accepting a position as chief risk officer at the OR Tambo district municipality.

Though the role offered valuable experience and career growth, she eventually chose to return to Buffalo City.

“My son and my siblings were here, so coming back home was the right decision for me,” she said.

Ngxata now serves as a senior risk management officer and continues to pursue further training and professional development.

She describes risk management as a diverse profession that extends well beyond auditing and compliance.

“It includes governance, ethics, risk management and anti-corruption.

“It is a field where you need to keep learning and improving your skills,” she said.

That commitment to continuous learning remains central to her career.

Alongside her formal qualifications, she has completed a range of professional courses and recently wrote examinations related to risk management and board governance.

Looking back, Ngxata says her upbringing continues to drive her ambition.

“I think my background is what keeps me going.

“It reminds me where I come from and why I need to keep working towards my goals,” she said.

Her message to young people preparing for their careers is simple: invest in education and never stop learning.

“Education changed my life. It opened opportunities for me and helped me build a career.

“Whatever field you choose, you must continue learning and developing yourself,” she said.

While she still has personal and professional goals she hopes to achieve, Ngxata says she is proud of the progress she has made and the stability she has been able to create for herself and her family through education and hard work.

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