Child, 1, drowns in pit toilet at creche in Tsolo

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Yet another Eastern Cape child has drowned in a pit latrine toilet.

This time, a family in Tsolo is mourning the loss of their one-year-old girl, Kungentando Yena, who was found floating inside a pit latrine at her creche recently.

Her lifeless body was discovered by her teacher, after the young pupil went to relieve herself and was missing for some time.

The family is now wondering how the little girl was allowed to wander around and enter the pit toilet alone.

Her uncle, Vusumzi Yena, said the school had informed him that because of the heat, their teacher had left the children to play outside.

“When the teacher went to gather the children together as it was closing time, and their parents were due to collect them, she didn’t see my niece,” Yena said.

“She then asked the children where my niece was, and the children responded that she was in the toilet.

“When the teacher went to check the toilet, she saw my niece inside floating.

“I am very hurt by this, as when you send a child to a creche, they are still under parental care, meaning they are still not that grown to be left unattended and going to the toilet on their own, nor understand what is dangerous and what is not,” he said.

Kungentando’s mother, Yolisa, said she found out about her daughter’s death when she was handed her child, covered in a blanket, by the teacher and another parent as she made her way to fetch her child from school.

She said she was met on the road by the pair and was shocked to be informed that her child had died.

“At around 14.30, I left home to fetch my child.

“Then I saw a car speeding down, and I was approached by one of the parents of a child at the creche and they handed me my child wrapped in a blanket,” Yolisa said.

“I asked what exactly was happening, and the parent said it was my child, to which I asked what happened, and the parent said she fell inside a toilet.

“We then went to a clinic, where I was told that my child had long passed on.”

Eastern Cape children’s rights activist Petros Majola urged creches to be more vigilant and to restructure their systems to be more conducive for children.

“This is not the first incident here in the province, including a case in Cacadu’s Vallbank at a school where a child’s body was found floating in a pit latrine,” Majola said.

He also cited another death at a creche in Mdantsane in recent years.

“What concerns me is that most of these facilities do not fall under the government and would have very limited resources.

“However, there is an urgent need for a roundtable discussion on how to manage these centres, given that children must always be under the supervision of adults.

“Maybe we should start a new system that prohibits people from establishing such centres when minimum requirements are not met, to avoid any incidents of this nature.

“Principals of these centres should take lesson from this unfortunate incident and begin to restructure their systems to be more conducive for children.

“There is no way a parent can register his or her child at a centre that risks kid’s lives,” Majola said.

Education MEC Fundile Gade said his department was investigating incident.

Gade said the centre was a newly established facility, which had entered the early childhood development mass registration pathway, and was operating under bronze registration status.

He said his department would work closely with the Kumkani Mhlontlo municipality and other relevant stakeholders “to support the facility’s progression towards full compliance with applicable registration, health, safety and infrastructure requirements”.

“We have activated our psychological services to provide trauma counselling and debriefing to the family and the centre,” Gade said.

“Since our learner died in this facility, we commit to investigate the circumstances that led to the death.

“This week we will dispatch a team to the facility to start the investigation.

“Our department will co-operate with any law enforcement agencies conducting investigations on the matter.”

Kungentando is set to be buried on Friday.