DJ Zwesta’s long road back pays off with chart-topping hit

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Amalinda producer Zwelihle 'DJ Zwesta' Mathe's song 'Ithemba', released in February, is sitting at number one on Umhlobo Wenene FM's top 20 chart. Picture:

When Zwelihle Mathe, better known as DJ Zwesta, released his latest single, Ithemba, in February, he hoped listeners would connect with it.

A few months later, the song, featuring Sbu Mlangeni, is sitting at number one on Umhlobo Wenene FM’s Top 20 chart — a milestone the Amalinda producer describes as both humbling and rewarding.

“On the song release date in February, we did not know the song would go this far,” Mathe said.

For the 40-year-old musician, the success of Ithemba represents the latest chapter in a journey shaped by passion, perseverance and personal tragedy.

Mathe’s love for music began while studying at the University of Fort Hare’s campus in KuGompo City in 2008.

While balancing his studies, he spent countless hours teaching himself music production, laying the foundations for a career that would steadily grow over the years.

His first official release came in 2018 with We Rise, featuring Yasirah Bhelz and DJ Mnce from Mdantsane.

A year later, he released Lashona Ilanga with Johannesburg artist Miss Twaggy.

The song proved to be a breakthrough, reaching Gagasi FM’s top five songs of the year alongside tracks by some of SA’s biggest names, including DJ Zinhle, Master KG, DJ Tira and TNS.

Just as his career was gathering momentum, Mathe was forced to step away from music following a devastating vehicle accident.

Between 2011 and 2012, while based in Mthatha and working alongside entertainment figure PK Dweba at Sowhat Lounge, he was involved in a crash in Nhlaza that claimed the life of Mdantsane musician Mzobhana from the group Double Dose.

“I was the only survivor in that accident,” Mathe said.

The trauma left him struggling to cope.

“That accident made me quit music for six years.”

For years, the studio fell silent as he focused on healing and rebuilding his life.

Eventually, however, his passion for music drew him back. Returning was not easy.

The industry had evolved and he had to rebuild momentum almost from scratch, but he remained committed to releasing music and collaborating with artists across the country.

In 2021, he released Uzobuya with KwaZulu-Natal vocalist Tomie. Two years later came Forever Yena, featuring Sosoboy Fosho, while Mkami, released at the end of 2025, again featured Tomie.

That song earned spots on Apple Music’s curated Mzansi House and Yanos Chill playlists, exposing his work to a wider audience. It also reached number one twice on Ukhozi FM’s Top 5 Club Bangers chart.

Despite growing recognition, Mathe remains proud that his career has largely been built from his home city.

“I have done all this musically here in KuGompo City,” he said.

His music now receives radio play beyond SA, including in Zimbabwe and Rwanda, while a distribution partnership with Africori and Warner Music Group has helped expand his reach.

Unlike many artists who focus on albums or EPs, Mathe has built his career around a steady stream of singles.

“I have never dropped an album or EP,” he said.

Instead, he has concentrated on releasing songs that resonate with listeners, gradually growing his audience one release at a time.

Now, with Ithemba topping charts and reaching new audiences, Mathe hopes the song can go even further and contend for song of the year honours.

The title feels especially fitting.

“Ithemba” means “hope” — a word that reflects not only the song itself, but also the resilience that has defined Mathe’s journey from personal loss and silence to national recognition.

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