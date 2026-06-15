Five killed in N2 Peddie bus and bakkie crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Five people lost their lives in an accident near Peddie and one is critical in hospital. Picture:

A case of culpable homicide has been opened at a Peddie police station after a crash between a long-distance bus and a bakkie saw five people lose their lives on Monday morning on the N2 near Peddie.

Four people were declared deceased at the scene but the death toll has risen to five, with another passenger in critical condition in hospital.

Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape department of transport Unathi Binqose said the bus was transporting people from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town.

“The department can confirm the death toll in this morning’s crash involving a bakkie and a long-distance bus on the N2 near Peddie has risen to five,” Binqose said.

“All the deceased were travelling in the bakkie and comprise three males and two females.

“A sixth occupant of the bakkie sustained critical injuries and was transported to hospital.

“The driver was treated for shock and a number of passengers received medical attention for minor injuries and trauma.

“The crash occurred at about 7.30am on Monday.

“Emergency personnel, law enforcement agencies and traffic officials responded swiftly to the incident and have since cleared the scene, allowing traffic flow to return to normal,” he said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.