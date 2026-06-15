Funeral for man lured to Russia for ‘fake job’ to be held in KZN on Saturday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A pastor prays over the mortal remains of Sihle Makhaye in Durban on Sunday.

The funeral for Sihle Makhaye, who died in Russia in March after he was allegedly lured with promises of a “fake job”, will be held in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

His remains were returned to South Africa more than two months after his death thanks to intervention by KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma.

On Monday, Duma told media Makhaye, 44, was among a group of South African men reportedly recruited in July last year by unnamed individuals with the promise of job opportunities abroad.

While several of the men returned to South Africa in March, Makhaye died while waiting to come home.

“We wish to inform the people of KwaZulu-Natal that, as promised, we have ensured the successful repatriation of the mortal remains of Sihle Makhaye from Russia to KwaZulu-Natal,” Duma said.

Makhaye’s remains arrived at the Dube Trade Port on Sunday afternoon.

Sihle Makhaye was among a group of South African men who were reportedly recruited in July last year. (MEC for Transport and Human Settlements)

The return of Makhaye’s body comes after months of anguish for his family, who had appealed for government intervention to bring him home.

Makhaye’s wife, Sibonile Ndwandwe, told the SABC in April her husband had been promised work as a security guard in Russia and had resigned from his job in Gauteng in the hope of earning a better salary.

The family believes Makhaye, who suffered from diabetes, may not have received adequate medical care while abroad.

Ndwandwe said her husband had told her he was feeling unwell and was being treated by a doctor before his death.

She made a public plea to authorities to assist in repatriating his remains.

Duma assigned a team led by human settlements department head Max Mbili to work closely with the family and co-ordinate efforts to bring Makhaye home.

At the time, the provincial government said it was engaging the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) and minister Ronald Lamola to facilitate the repatriation process.

On Monday, Ndwandwe and Umkhulu Makhaye, her husband’s brother, were present when Duma provided background on Makhaye’s presence in Russia and gave an update on funeral proceedings.

He said, according to his wife, that he was lured under false pretences to work in Russia. On arrival in the country, he was asked to sign a one-year contract as a condition to fight in the war between Russia and Ukraine. He refused.

“We know many of you would like us to reflect on the entire recruitment process. Unfortunately, as the department, we are unable to provide further details, as this matter is managed at the national level by the relevant authorities, including the Hawks,” said Duma.

He said thanks to support from President Cyril Ramaphosa, Lamola and Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government, they were able to help the family.

“We pause to salute the Dirco team who worked with our team on this difficult assignment. The sanctions against Russia and the language barrier made the work even harder. However, the team worked efficiently for 69 days in service of the Makhaye family.”

They tracked the movement of the body from Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey, then to OR Tambo International in Johannesburg on Saturday, and finally to the Dube Trade Port cargo terminal.

“It was an emotional moment. This has been a long and agonising wait.”

The funeral will take place on Saturday in Vukaphansi, Ward 6, in Kranskop.

Duma said Makhaye’s body will leave Durban on Friday and arrive in Vukaphansi at 4pm for a night vigil.

He said the president of the Combined Nations Funeral Parlours Associations, Lungile Shangase, who was present with the family, offered to ease the burden of bereavement by assigning Ndaleka Funeral Services to help with the paperwork, storage and burial.

He said the family would receive all the necessary logistics support to bury their loved one with respect.

Duma said traffic ambassador and former broadcast personality Ayanda Msweli, who has met the family, had facilitated contributions toward ensuring the “mortal remains of the son of the soil are returned to Vukaphansi”.

“We want to express our gratitude to the friends, neighbours, community leaders and ordinary members of society for offering support. This is what is called ubuntu, which is a cornerstone of our values as the South African nation.”

Makhaye leaves five children: Naledi, 26, Thalente, 23, Lesedi, 19, Mqoqi, 10, and Samkelo, nine.

TimesLIVE