Job hunt frustration inspires Libode graduate’s first book

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Author Abulele Mnqwazi (centre) launched her first book called 'Jobless, Not Useless' recently. From left are relatives Nikiwe Ndamase, Singalakha Mnqwazi, mom Rakel Nwabisa Mokoatle and Funeka Mnqwazi. Picture: SUPPLIED

The frustration and despair faced by many in SA’s tough job market has inspired a young Eastern Cape woman to write a book.

Growing up in Nyandeni village near Libode, 29-year-old Abulele Mnqwazi dreamed of finishing her studies and quickly securing employment after graduating.

But despite completing a national diploma in public relations management, an advanced diploma in public relations management and an advanced diploma in public management at Walter Sisulu University between 2021 and 2023, she soon discovered that finding work was far more difficult than she had imagined.

Since 2024, Mnqwazi has searched unsuccessfully for employment, attended numerous interviews and received more than 20 rejection letters.

Yet amid the disappointment, she found a reason to celebrate last week when she officially launched her self-published book, Jobless, Not Useless: Surviving the Silence, at the Linda Dweba Public Library in Libode.

She shared the occasion with Assemblies of God pastor Kaya Mkentane, who launched his book, God the Healer of Broken Families, his sixth publication since 2024.

“I have been sending CVs for years and got rejected.

“Sometimes I would get called to interviews but not hired for the job,” Mnqwazi told the Dispatch.

“It made me feel worthless.

“I felt bitter because other people who graduated after me were getting employed.

“When you do not work, people look at you as if you are useless.

“You start questioning your worth, why you are treated differently and what makes you different from other people.”

Mnqwazi had hoped to work in radio or television, or at least secure a position in local government.

Her prolonged search for work eventually led her to apply for jobs in retail stores as well.

Still, she remained unemployed.

She said the experience left her feeling broken, depressed and as though the world had conspired against her.

Eventually, she began expressing her frustrations on social media, where she found that her posts resonated with many others facing similar struggles.

“Whenever I would post something in frustration and out of anger, I realised people were relating to those social media posts.

“My book is essentially about every young person looking for a job.

“Being jobless is not being useless.

“This book is about the emotions of someone who has been looking for a job without success.

“It paints the reality of what we endure as job seekers.”

Mnqwazi said after graduating, she wanted nothing more than to make her family proud by finding employment.

Instead, she often found herself isolated at home and overwhelmed by emotion.

“I was always feeling down, but my family have always been there to support me.

“My mother would even force me to take walks outside,” she said.

In addition to publishing her first book, Mnqwazi has secured funding from the National Arts Council, which she hopes to use to publish an anthology.

More than anything, however, she still hopes to find a job.

Meanwhile, Mkentane, a 62-year-old pastor from Tsolo, said his latest book was inspired by decades of ministry and visiting families in their homes.

“I have been preaching for 33 years now and I have discovered that each family has its own story, whether good or bad.

“Each family also has its own wounds; the only difference is the depth of those wounds,” he said.

“There are many things that families have to endure.

“The book basically addresses those issues.”

Among the topics explored are divorce, separation, the impact of family breakdown on children, miscommunication, neglect, abuse, betrayal, financial hardship, emotional and spiritual healing, and the rebuilding of family relationships.

His first two books, Eschatological Events, which examines events preceding the end times, and The Mind that Knows, which explores human character, were published in 2024.

They were followed by The Four Family Wheels, focusing on marriage, and The Three Most Prominent Figures in the Bible, published in 2025.

This year, he also published Single and Satisfied, a book aimed at empowering single parents.

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