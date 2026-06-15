Mdantsane schools pilot isiXhosa maths programme

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The Eastern Cape Department of Education has partnered with Matific and Click Learning to introduce an isiXhosa maths learning programme. Picture:

Two Mdantsane primary schools have become the testing ground for a new isiXhosa digital mathematics learning programme to improve numeracy skills and address SA’s ongoing foundational learning crisis.

The pilot initiative, introduced through a partnership between the Eastern Cape department of education (ECDoE), educational non-profit Click Learning and global digital mathematics platform Matific, is currently being pre-tested at two schools in Mdantsane that already use the English version of the platform.

The project forms part of a broader plan to introduce the programme to 20 no-fee primary schools in the Buffalo City Metro education district during the third term of 2026. The rollout will focus on schools in the Qonce and Zanozuko circuits and is expected to benefit about 2,000 grade 1 and grade 2 pupils as well as 60 teachers.

The initiative comes as SA continues to grapple with poor literacy and numeracy outcomes. Research has consistently shown that only three out of every 10 pupils in the foundation phase are able to read at the expected grade level.

Education experts have repeatedly warned that weak literacy skills have a direct impact on mathematics performance because pupils struggle to understand instructions, concepts and problem-solving tasks.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the programme seeks to help young pupils engage with maths concepts in their home language and strengthen mother-tongue education.

“The initiative aligns strongly with the ECDoE’s broader commitment to strengthening mother tongue-based bilingual education in the foundation phase. The pilot supports pupils in engaging with mathematical concepts in isiXhosa while also strengthening the foundation required for long-term bilingual learning development,” Mtima said.

He said the current Mdantsane phase is intended to test and refine the programme before it is expanded later this year.

“The pilot will be officially launched next term to the two schools in Mdantsane, which will also be announced next term,” he said.

IsiXhosa is one of the most widely spoken home languages in SA and the dominant language in the Eastern Cape. Education specialists have long argued that pupils perform better when they are taught in a language they understand.

Dr Xolisa Guzula of the University of Cape Town’s school of education has identified several factors contributing to SA’s literacy crisis, where approximately 80% of grade 4 pupils are unable to read for meaning.

Guzula believes one of the major challenges facing African-language-speaking pupils is the transition from mother-tongue instruction in grades 1 to 3 to English as the primary language of learning and teaching from Grade 4.

She argues that many pupils are required to switch to English before they have developed sufficient reading, writing and comprehension skills in the language, creating learning barriers.

Dr Guzula also highlighted the need for improved teacher training, stronger implementation of multilingual education policies and development of bilingual textbooks and learning materials to support African-language-speaking learners.

The isiXhosa digital mathematics programme combines curriculum-aligned learning activities with pupil-friendly audio support, artificial intelligence-assisted localisation technology and classroom monitoring tools designed to support structured teaching and learning.

The maths terminology on the platform has been approved by the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB), which helped authenticate the isiXhosa maths vocabulary.

Click Learning, which focuses on improving foundational literacy and numeracy outcomes in SA schools, is overseeing implementation.

Chief operating officer Dylan Harrison said the initiative addresses a significant gap in educational technology resources.

“There are still very few high-quality, curriculum-aligned maths tools available in African languages. What this enables is the use of personalised edtech in isiXhosa, helping learners engage with maths concepts in a way that is both accessible and responsive,” Harrison said.

Matific CEO Craig Shotland said the localisation of the platform into isiXhosa could help improve foundational numeracy outcomes.

“We’re helping more pupils access maths concepts in the language they understand best,” Shotland said.

Although the project is focused on urban and peri-urban schools with stronger internet connectivity, a small number of schools in the King William’s Town (Qonce) circuit will also be included to assess challenges in rural communities.

The department said lessons from the 2026 pilot would be used to evaluate the effectiveness of the programme and inform a possible wider rollout.

If successful, the model could eventually be expanded to include other African languages.

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