Missing police dog Floppy found dead

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Police K9 unit member Floppy and his handler. Floppy has been found shot dead in bushes near NU-16, Mdantsane. Picture:

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Eastern Cape police have confirmed that search and rescue dog Floppy has been found dead after going missing during the pursuit of three armed robbery suspects in Mdantsane on Friday.

Mdantsane police were pursuing the suspects after an armed robbery at Nzuzo Primary School during which 20 laptops and 15 cellphones were stolen.

After having fled the scene in the headmaster’s black Peugeot vehicle, which was later recovered by police about a kilometre from the scene, the suspects fled into dense bush.

The K9 unit was subsequently called in to assist the Mdantsane flying squad, and Floppy was released by his handler to chase down the suspects.

Shortly after entering the bushes, the handler heard loud gunshots, and the canine was not seen again.

Air and ground searches were conducted by police members supported by members of the public who voluntarily provided extra support with drones; the search was called off at 5.30pm due to poor visibility.

Police spokesperson Capt Majola Nkohli confirmed on Monday that Floppy’s body had been recovered. The canine died as a result of gunshot wounds.

“It is with great sadness that the South African Police Service in the Eastern Cape is confirming the death of a patrol dog, Floppy, that was reported missing last week,” Nkohli said.

“On Monday morning, several teams from the search and rescue units launched a massive search in the dense bushes of NU-16, Mdantsane.

“Floppy’s body was recovered around 1pm with gunshot wounds.

“The suspects are still at large.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station,” Nkohli said.

Police warned the public to avoid the suspects and not to engage them, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Daily Dispatch