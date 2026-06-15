Musk says SpaceX could bring $1-trillion in revenue by 2030

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A general view of a SpaceX facility on the day of the company’s initial public offering in Starbase, Texas, on June 12 2026. Picture: REUTERS

Elon Musk said on Sunday his rocket company SpaceX could bring in $1-trillion (R16.1-trillion) in revenue by 2030, making the statement two days after the company went public, valuing it at more than $2-trillion (R32.3-trillion).

“I would be surprised if revenue were not greater than $1-trillion in 2031,” he wrote on his social media platform X, replying to journalist and financial commentator Jon Erlichman.

SpaceX on Friday became the sixth-largest US firm, cementing Musk’s status as the world’s first trillionaire.

However, the company makes far less money than similarly valued tech giants such as Broadcom and Amazon.com.

In 2025 SpaceX’s revenue jumped to $18.6bn (R300.6bn) from $14bn (R226.19bn) a year earlier, but the company swung to a net loss of $4.9bn (R79.16bn) from a profit of $791m (R12.78bn).

Some Wall Street analysts are cautious about the company’s growth.

Goldman had estimated SpaceX’s revenue would exceed $470bn (R7.59-trillion) in 2030, while Morgan Stanley projected it would reach nearly $330bn (R5.33-trillion), according to a Wall Street Journal report from earlier this month.

Reuters