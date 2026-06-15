Quigney Winter Market launches to keep festival spirit alive year-round

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The Quigney Culture Festival is extending its presence beyond its annual event with the launch of the inaugural Quigney Winter Market on June 27.

Organised by House 87 founder Thando Thomas in collaboration with Kids Love Jazz founder Kwanda Tangweni, better known as Vuyo McGlad, the market serves as the first activation ahead of the Quigney Culture Festival’s return in February 2027.

The event will combine a community marketplace with live music, creating a platform for local entrepreneurs, artists and performers.

Visitors can expect food stalls, clothing vendors, arts and crafts exhibitors, handmade goods and lifestyle products, alongside a live music programme curated by Kids Love Jazz.

Thomas said the market was created to build on the momentum of the inaugural Quigney Culture Festival and create more opportunities for local businesses and creatives.

“The winter market is our first major activation following the Quigney Culture Festival.

“Rather than treating the festival as a once-a-year event, we want to build a year-round movement that keeps people engaged with Quigney and its cultural offering,” he said.

According to Thomas, regular events help sustain community interest while creating ongoing opportunities for local entrepreneurs and artists.

“We didn’t want the energy, partnerships and community excitement created in February to disappear for 11 months and then start again.”

The partnership with Kids Love Jazz adds a family-focused musical element to the event.

“Kids Love Jazz brings a strong musical, educational and family dimension to the activation programme,” Thomas said.

He added that jazz had always formed part of the cultural identity of House 87 and the Quigney Culture Festival.

“Bringing jazz into the Winter Market feels like a natural progression because it connects our existing audience with a broader family and community audience.”

Thomas said the organisers ultimately hope to establish Upper Quigney as a cultural precinct where residents and visitors can regularly enjoy live music, markets, food and community activities.

The Winter Market is also intended to build anticipation for next year’s Quigney Culture Festival by introducing new audiences and strengthening existing partnerships.

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