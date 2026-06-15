Young cousins sowing success with farming venture

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Cousins and budding farmers Mzimasi Jalisa(far, left) and Siphe Joyi have established Jay Jay Farming in rural Bhaziya near Mthatha which produces grain and vegetables sold in the Eastern Cape,KwaZulu Natal and the Free State. Picture: SUPPLIED

While the Eastern Cape is often associated with poverty, food insecurity and high youth unemployment, two young farmers from rural Baziya are proving that agriculture can create opportunities where few seem to exist.

Through Jay Jay Farming, cousins Mzimasi Jalisa, 31, and Siphe Joyi, 34, have transformed Mputi village near Mthatha into a growing agricultural enterprise supplying grain and vegetables across the province and beyond.

Established in 2017, the business produces maize, soya beans, potatoes, cabbage and green mealies.

Their products reach markets across the Eastern Cape, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, while some of their potatoes have previously been exported to Mozambique.

The pair’s growth has been supported by the Kgodiso Development Fund through a partnership with Ukhanyo Farmer Development.

Speaking to the Dispatch, Jalisa said they had benefited from the programme for the past three years.

“We produce soya beans on 130ha and yellow and white maize on 600ha.

“We also plant potatoes, which we rotate with cabbage and green mealies,” he said.

“The funding is not cash. It pays for supplies and production inputs that we need on the farm.”

Their agricultural journey began when Joyi was involved in his father’s livestock business, while Jalisa was studying agriculture in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We always shared the same vision of going into farming, so we joined forces and started Jay Jay Farming,” Jalisa said.

Like many young entrepreneurs, they faced scepticism from funders, buyers and even people close to them.

“When you are young and trying to enter a market dominated by established farmers, people doubt you.

“We had to convince funders and buyers that we were serious,” he said.

“There were also doubts in the village and even within our own families.

“Parents expect a monthly income, but when you are building a business there is often no money in the beginning. You have to be patient.”

Eight years later, many of those doubters have changed their views.

The farm now supplies vegetables to hawkers and shops in Mthatha, Dutywa, Mqanduli, Tsolo and Viedgesville.

Potatoes are sold in markets as far as Gqeberha and Durban, while maize is supplied to buyers in the Free State, Elliotdale and Ugie.

Their soya beans are also sold outside the province.

Despite their success, Jalisa says farming remains a high-risk business.

“Weather conditions, droughts and natural disasters are things you cannot control.

“Farming is not easy and it requires investment.”

He rejects the idea that agriculture should be marketed as glamorous.

“I do not subscribe to the notion that agriculture should be fashionable. There is nothing fashionable about it.

“It takes hard work and money.

“But when you see the results, when you walk through your fields and see your crops growing, there is a sense of pride.

“Agriculture should become part of our culture because people need food every day.”

Jalisa also believes the Eastern Cape has enormous untapped agricultural potential.

“It confuses me when people call the Eastern Cape a poor province.

“This province can produce enough food for its people and still supply other provinces,” he said.

He pointed to the irony that maize grown in the Eastern Cape is often transported elsewhere for processing before being sold back to local consumers.

“We send maize to the Free State, where it is processed into mealie meal and then sold back to our people.

“Transport costs make food more expensive.

“We should be processing more of our products here.”

As SA commemorates Youth Day, Jalisa said more needed to be done to support young people throughout the year rather than only during June commemorations.

“I am happy that young people are recognised on June 16, but it often feels like on June 17 they are forgotten again,” he said.

“Today’s youth are dealing with different challenges.

“More should be done by current leaders to create opportunities and empower young people.”

Looking ahead, the cousins want to move beyond primary production and begin processing their own products within the province.

“Our goal is to build processing capacity here so that products grown in the Eastern Cape can be processed in the Eastern Cape and benefit local communities,” Jalisa said.

“We want to show that agriculture can create jobs and opportunities for young people.”