YOUTH VOICES | A 26-year-old’s perspective on today’s SA

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Matthew Butcher, 26

Architect, Johannesburg

As a 26-year-old architect living and working in SA today, I often find myself reflecting on how quickly the world has changed since I wrote for this Youth Day page in 2023.

Back then, my thoughts were filled with excitement about the future and the possibilities that technology might bring.

Today, that future feels less like a distant horizon and more like the reality we navigate every day.

Being young in SA in 2026 is a unique experience. I believe we are a generation caught between immense opportunity and significant uncertainty.

We have grown up through economic challenges, political turbulence, a global pandemic, and now the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.

Entire industries are changing before our eyes, and many of us are asking the same question: what will my place be in this new world?

Yet despite these uncertainties, I remain hopeful. If there is one quality that defines South African youth, it is adaptability.

We have become experts at finding solutions when resources are limited, at creating opportunities where none seem to exist, and at continuing forward despite setbacks.

Whether it is as a student studying during power outages or online during Covid, an entrepreneur launching a business from a smartphone, or a young professional learning new skills to stay relevant in a changing workplace, resilience has become part of our identity.

As an architect, I also see this resilience reflected in the built environment around us.

Across the country, young designers, engineers, artisans and entrepreneurs are finding innovative ways to address challenges ranging from housing and infrastructure to sustainability and urban development.

We may not always have access to the same resources as our counterparts elsewhere in the world, but we possess something I think might be even more valuable: creativity born from necessity.

Artificial intelligence is perhaps the most visible symbol of the changes we face.

While many of my peers fear it may replace their jobs, I believe it presents an opportunity to rethink how we work, create and solve problems.

The challenge for my generation is not to compete with technology, but to learn how to work alongside it while preserving the human qualities of imagination, empathy, critical thinking and creativity.

What gives me the greatest optimism, however, is not technology itself.

It is the people around me. Every day, I meet other young South Africans who are determined to build meaningful careers, start businesses, support their families, and contribute positively to their communities.

Despite the obstacles we face, there is a remarkable sense of ambition and determination among my peers.

Being a young South African today means living with uncertainty, but it also means living with possibility.

It means recognising the challenges before us while refusing to be defined by them.

Our future may look different from what previous generations imagined, but I believe we are more than capable of shaping it.

If we can combine resilience with innovation and ambition with purpose, then the opportunities ahead of us remain as exciting as ever.

For me, being 26 in SA is no longer simply about imagining the future. It is about helping to build it.