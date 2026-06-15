YOUTH VOICES | Born free but still struggling

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Elsie Skade, 22

A Rhodes University journalism graduate, Cape Town

Growing up in SA, as a young black woman, feels like constantly hearing two stories.

Post-apartheid, SA has evolved, introducing job opportunities and platforms where the youth can thrive.

We finally gained the freedom that previous generations fought for.

At the same time, many of us still face unemployment, corruption and crime.

This evokes a feeling that we are still far from making meaningful progress as a country.

It feels as though I live in two countries at once: one full of potential and opportunities, and the other struggling with problems that could have been solved a long time ago.

My grandparents once told me stories about the brutal experiences of apartheid.

They were prohibited from entering certain stores and restaurants and were required to clean after white people and their families to put food on the table.

Our generation has a slightly different experience of this country.

SA has changed physically but not emotionally.

It has evolved for the better as there are new buildings, technology, and more ways to connect with the world.

We have access to restaurants, stores, bathrooms, and other facilities.

We have access to education and human rights.

Is all of this enough?

We continue to be exposed to crime, poor sanitation, poor quality education, corruption, unemployment, and inequality, just like those who fought for our freedom.

I thought these would be problems of the past by the time I became an adult.

Instead, they have become part of everyday life.

I grew up hearing that we were the future, that education was the key, and that opportunities would come if we worked hard.

But today, young people struggle to gain access to education due to limited facilities and a lack of funds.

How are they going to be successful without education?

Some young people are lucky enough to get into university and graduate.

Yet still, they face unemployment.

Now I watch my friends with qualifications struggle to find jobs, battling with mental health disorders.

Is education really the key to success, or are we studying to be part of SA’s unemployment statistics?

One of the biggest changes I have noticed is how much crime and safety concerns influence our daily lives.

Growing up in a township such as Mfuleni in Cape Town, it became normal to think twice before walking alone, carrying valuables, or being out too late.

Today, gunshots are the norm.

Whenever I hear that someone has been robbed or kidnapped, it does not shock me as it is part of what occurs daily in SA.

Strangely, something so serious has become so ordinary.

Instead of enjoying our freedom without worry, we have learnt to plan our lives around safety concerns.

As young South Africans, we seem more tired than previous generations.

We carry the pressure of studying, finding work, supporting our families, and somehow building a future in an uncertain economy.

We are also more outspoken.

We question things, challenge leaders, and use social media to make our voices heard.

We call out corrupt government officials, hold protests to call out perpetrators of gender-based violence, and choose to become a safe space for young women who have been failed by the justice system.

I believe SA is changing because young people are no longer willing to accept things as they are.

Despite the pressures and uncertainty we face, young South Africans continue to show up, adapt, and create.

Even when systems fail us, we do not always wait. We improvise, we innovate, and we keep going.

There is a quiet strength in how we still pursue education, still dream, and still try again after job rejections.