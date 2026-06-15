YOUTH VOICES | Honour vision of 1976 by choosing unity over division

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Zhane Meintjes, 23

From Kariega, teaching in Johannesburg

Some of my favourite moments as a teacher happen in the ordinary rhythm of the day — hearing children laughing on the playground, watching friendships grow across different backgrounds, and sitting in a classroom filled with many voices, ideas and perspectives.

At 23, teaching at an independent school in SA, I have the privilege of seeing the beauty of diversity every day.

These are moments I can never take for granted.

I often wonder whether opportunities like mine would exist if the youth of 1976 had not stood up and insisted on being heard.

The chance to teach in a diverse classroom, to learn from my pupils, and to watch young people grow together across lines that once divided this country is part of the legacy they left behind.

The young people of 1976 fought for more than themselves.

They fought for generations they would never meet.

Because of their courage, young South Africans like me can pursue careers, access opportunities and help build a country still striving towards equality.

For that, I am deeply grateful.

Their legacy also teaches us something simple but urgent: division was never the answer, unity was.

I see that in my classroom. Pupils with different stories, cultures and languages learn alongside one another, and they are better for it.

Diversity is not something to tolerate. It is something to value because it widens our perspective, deepens empathy and reminds us that difference can be a source of strength.

But being young in SA today is still both inspiring and difficult.

Too many young people are struggling to find meaningful work, some despite having qualifications, ambition and a real desire to build better lives.

Every year, we hear promises from the government about prioritising youth, yet unemployment remains painfully high.

Still, I remain hopeful because South African youth are innovative, resilient and determined.

I think of the matriculant who cannot find work but starts washing sneakers from home to earn an income.

I think of the young woman who wakes before sunrise to bake scones and cupcakes to sell during the morning rush.

Their stories are powerful reminders that all is not lost.

Young people continue to create opportunities for themselves and use their voices to shape change.

As a young teacher, I am reminded of that potential every day.

When I look around my classroom and see pupils from different backgrounds learning, growing, and belonging together, I see how far SA has come.

The diversity and possibility in that space are living proof of the sacrifices made by those who came before us.

Fifty years later, the courage of Hector Pieterson and all those who fought against oppression still calls on us to choose unity over division, understanding over prejudice, and hope over fear.

If we embrace diversity as a strength and refuse to let hardship pull us apart, we will honour the vision they fought and sacrificed for.