News

Gqeberha police launch manhunt for triple murder suspects

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

Police are calling for help from the community to find culprit in 12 year-old's murder
Police are calling for help from the community to assist with information relating to a triple murder in Kwadwesi (File)

Gqeberha police have launched a manhunt after three men were shot dead in a vehicle on the R75 in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened on R75 near Kwadwesi.

Beetge said Kwadwesi police were called to a complaint of murder near Chatty Dip at about 4.15pm.

“At the scene, police found a grey Toyota Starlet with three male victims.

“The victims aged between 27 and 36 sustained several gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on the scene,” Beetge said.

He said their identities have been withheld until formal identification processes are finalised.

“The motive for the incident is unknown,” he said.

Police have opened a case of murder (three counts), and the matter has been transferred to the Serious and Violent Crime Investigation (SVCI) Unit for further investigation.

Beetge said anyone who can assist with information should contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Kiewiets on 079-965-5431 or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All calls will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

The Herald

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

Five decades later, SA’s youth face different struggles

3

Fines of up to R2m proposed for those inciting land grabs

4

Funding cuts drive sharp drop in HIV prevention, UNAids says

5

Ramaphosa applies for urgent interdict against parliament impeachment process

Related Articles