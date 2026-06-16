Limpopo cops sentenced after attempting to steal cigarettes from SAPS storeroom

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Two Limpopo police officers have been handed suspended prison sentences after pleading guilty to breaking into a police storeroom and attempting to steal confiscated cigarettes.

SAPS announced the conviction on Monday, five days after Sgt Maenetja Ednah and Const Kgatla Lazarus were sentenced in the Tzaneen regional court on Wednesday.

The two officers, both attached to Modjadjiskloof police station, were convicted of housebreaking with intent to steal and attempted theft, as well as malicious damage to property.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, the incident dates back to March 20 2024, when the SAP 13 storeroom at Modjadjiskloof police station was found to have been unlawfully entered.

“The storeroom had been locked by a police member who was responsible for the keys. When it was later inspected, the original lock had allegedly been replaced and cigarettes kept in the storeroom had been removed,” said Mashaba.

Investigators established that the key holder had been informed that another officer and the two accused members had been seen inside the storeroom.

Five days later, the officer reportedly contacted the key holder and said there had been a problem at the storeroom, which had been resolved and would be explained later.

Mashaba said the officer later disclosed that she had found the two accused loading cigarettes from the storeroom into a police vehicle. The incident led to the opening of a case of housebreaking with intent to steal and attempted theft.

The matter was investigated by the Limpopo anti-corruption unit, which resulted in the arrest and prosecution of the two officers.

Both officers pleaded guilty and were each sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, on condition that they are not convicted of a similar offence during the suspension period.

The pair have since turned state witnesses against the other officer implicated in the matter. The case against the officer has been postponed to July 13 for trial.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe welcomed the convictions, saying criminal conduct in the police service would not be tolerated.

Hadebe reaffirmed the police service’s commitment to rooting out corruption and criminality in its ranks.

TimesLIVE