Ramaphosa urges employers to ‘hire for potential’ as R1-trillion investment drive takes shape

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The government will invest R1-trillion in infrastructure over the next three years as part of its plan to tackle youth unemployment, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday.

The programme is expected to generate jobs, apprenticeships and skills development opportunities for young people.

Addressing the national Youth Day commemoration at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa said the investment will focus on roads, dams, schools, hospitals, clinics, electricity lines, railways and port infrastructure.

Youth unemployment remains one of South Africa’s most pressing socioeconomic challenges, with more than 4.7-million young people unemployed and the youth unemployment rate standing at 46%.

“Behind every statistic is a young person who wants to work, wants to contribute and wants to build a future,” Ramaphosa said.

He also noted that young people are among those most affected by violent crime and theft, describing the two issues as among the greatest threats to the country’s prosperity and social stability.

He cautioned against blaming foreigners for unemployment, crime and poor service delivery.

“Even as we recognise the challenge of illegal immigration — which we are taking decisive action to address — our problems are our own. And which we have a responsibility to fix ourselves.”

Ramaphosa acknowledged frustrations in communities over crime, unemployment and pressure on public services, but said the root causes of these challenges lie primarily in inequality, slow economic growth and weaknesses in service delivery.

“Addressing these challenges requires practical solutions, not the scapegoating of vulnerable people.”

The president used much of his address to appeal directly to employers, urging them to prioritise potential over experience when hiring young people entering the job market.

“I want to speak directly to the employers of South Africa, to every business owner, every manager, every person who holds in their hands the power to hire.

“The young person in front of you does not lack ability. They lack only the chance to prove it. I am asking you to open the door. Hire for potential, not only for experience.”

He said many young people are locked out of the labour market because employers demand previous work experience for entry-level jobs.

The government would continue to support employers through measures such as the employment tax incentive, which subsidises the cost of hiring young and first-time jobseekers.

“The first job is the hardest to get and the most important a person ever has,” he said.

The president also reflected on the legacy of the 1976 Soweto uprising, marking 50 years since the historic youth-led protests against apartheid Bantu education.

He drew a parallel between past struggles and present realities, saying today’s youth face a different but equally urgent battle.

“The youth of 1976 fought exclusion. Ours must fight unemployment, poverty and inequality.”

The infrastructure investment drive was part of a broader strategy to grow an inclusive economy, with a focus on sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, digital infrastructure, tourism, energy and the creative economy.

Young people should not only be absorbed into these industries but also be enabled to own and build businesses within them.

“We must build a South Africa where every young person can realise their potential, where opportunity is not the privilege of a few but the birthright of all,” Ramaphosa said.

TimesLIVE