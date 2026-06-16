YOUTH DAY | Turning desperation into determination: youth graduates start businesses against odds

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Ntsako Masinga, 26, a graduate with an Honours degree in indigenous knowledge systems and owner of Lily Bakes.

As the country commemorates Youth Month, the spotlight falls on the resilience of South Africa’s youth, many of whom have responded to the challenges of unemployment by launching their own income-generating initiatives to help cover daily expenses and build sustainable livelihoods.

For years, obtaining a qualification was considered a guarantee for employment. However this is no longer the case with youth unemployment sitting at 45.8%.

For many, going to university was a way of uplifting themselves. For Ntsako Masinga, 26, graduation day did not come with a job offer but came with a whisk.

Armed with an Honours degree in indigenous knowledge systems from the University of Venda, Masinga was faced with the same reality thousands of graduates are facing: no work opportunities.

Masinga, owner of Lily Bakes, says being faced with the harsh truth of unemployment, she decided to turn to her passion for baking to sustain herself.

“What started as baking muffins for family and friends in high school become a full-time hustle to sustain myself while being faced with the harsh truth of unemployment,” says Masinga.

She has since turned her passion for baking into a thriving business that specialises in custom cakes, scones, muffins and biscuits for various occasions.

Phidiso Makwana, 28, an Advanced Diploma in Journalism graduate and owner of Phidiso Luxury Gifts (supplied)

Another inspiring example is Phidiso Makwana, a 28-year-old graduate from the Tshwane University of Technology. Phidiso holds an Advanced Diploma in Journalism.

Despite his efforts, employment opportunities have remained elusive. Rather than allowing unemployment to define his future, he has turned to entrepreneurship to sustain himself.

Originally from Limpopo and now residing in Pretoria, Makwana operates a business called Phidiso Luxury Gifts, which he started in 2024 while still studying. What began as a business opportunity and a passion project has since become his primary source of income.

“I’ve always been a business-minded person, and when I came across the opportunity to start the business, I took it, not knowing that it would sustain me during my unemployment period,” he says.

The business has enabled him to cover essential expenses, including rent, though he admits that generating enough income remains a constant challenge.

“I’ve been paying rent with the money I generate from my business, even though it’s difficult to raise the money for rent,” Makwana says.

Like many graduates facing unemployment, the experience has been emotionally difficult.

“It is highly disappointing and sad to be unemployed while you studied, but I will not give up on applying. Something will surely come along,” he says.

While he continues to pursue career opportunities in journalism, Makwana remains committed to growing his business and creating a sustainable future for himself.

For Makwana, entrepreneurship has become more than a source of income it has been a lifeline during a period of uncertainty, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.

Zwavhudi Nengalavhani, 23, a Bachelor of indigenous knowledge systems degree graduate and owner of Ness Handmade Crafts (supplied)

Among graduates building businesses is Zwavhudi Nengalavhani, 23, whose experience reflects the challenges faced by thousands of young South Africans.

Despite obtaining her qualification in indigenous knowledge systems , she remans unemployed and hopeful that the right opportunity will present itself while running her business named Ness Handmade Crafts.

Nengalavhani explained that both unemployment and entrepreneurship come with their own challenges.

Unemployment is very challenging because there are no guarantees. You may be skilled and have the necessary qualifications, but still struggle to find opportunities — Zwavhudi Nengalavhani

She added that running a business is not without difficulties, as entrepreneurs often have to find customers, manage finances, market their products and remain motivated.

Like many graduates, Nengalavhani found the job search process frustrating after investing years in her studies with the hope of building a career.

“It is frustrating and discouraging because of the time you invested in your studies, with hopes of building a career,” she said.

Despite these challenges, she chose not to remain idle. Instead, unemployment became one of the driving forces behind her decision to start her own business.

Though their journeys differ, the experiences of these graduates underscore the challenges and resilience of South Africa’s youth.

Whether through entrepreneurship or the continued pursuit of employment, they represent a generation determined to build a future despite difficult economic conditions.

TimesLIVE