Fundraiser for ill dad inspired by musician’s floods ordeal

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A Port Alfred musician who was stranded with his daughter for four days by floodwaters has turned the experience into a Father's Day fundraising campaign for his father, who is living with advanced dementia. Picture SUPPLIED

A Port Alfred musician who was stranded with his daughter for four days by floodwaters has turned the experience into a Father’s Day fundraising campaign for his father, who is living with advanced dementia.

Former South African Music Award (Sama) nominee Aden Hinds was cut off from the outside world when the swollen Wes Kleinemonde River overflowed during last week’s severe weather, leaving him and his daughter marooned at their home.

Despite the disruption, Hinds pressed ahead with the recording of Father’s Hands, a new single that will be released on Father’s Day to support a fundraising campaign for his father, Kevin.

The project brings together Hinds and Mdantsane musical duo Eternal Melodies, whose members Ntaba Dlomo and Attwell Masupha have performed together for more than three decades.

Dlomo, who is blind, provides the lead vocals on the track, while Masupha, widely known as the “Running Rasta” for his marathon running and charity work, contributes harmonies.

Hinds said the floods nearly derailed the project.

“The river almost stopped this project in its tracks. Being trapped by the water with my daughter for four days was intense, but it brought absolute clarity,” he said.

“This track isn’t just about my dad anymore. It’s about fatherhood, endurance and the community that shows up when people need support.”

Hinds travelled to KuGompo City to record the song’s core sessions with Eternal Melodies before completing final instrumentation in Bathurst with local musicians.

The single forms part of a campaign to raise funds for specialised frail care and medical support for his father, who is living with advanced dementia.

The initiative has also attracted support from the Association for Dementia and Alzheimer’s of South Africa (ADASA), which is exploring a partnership to help raise awareness about dementia and available support services.

Dlomo said music had always been about bringing people together through difficult times.

“We are not eternal melodies; we are simply the best instruments of eternal melodies,” he said.

The song will be released on Father’s Day, June 21, through a private streaming link while the campaign launches through a verified BackaBuddy fundraising page.

Hinds said completing the project despite the floods reflected the spirit behind the song.

“People carried each other through this project, just as communities carry each other through hardship,” he said.

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