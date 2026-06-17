Mabuyane orders government departments to speed up projects

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has ordered government departments, municipalities and state entities to speed up procurement processes and infrastructure delivery, saying delayed projects are costing young people jobs and opportunities.

Addressing the province’s June 16 commemoration in eMaxesibeni (Mount Ayliff) on Tuesday, Mabuyane said the government had to move faster in implementing development projects.

“Roads must be built on time, let’s procure on time, create jobs and give young people opportunities,” he said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of persistently high youth unemployment in the province, with the government facing increasing pressure to translate development plans into jobs.

Mabuyane said the provincial government wanted young people to be active participants in economic development rather than spectators.

“This requires sustained investment in education, skills development, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, technology and economic growth sectors capable of creating opportunities at scale,” he said.

He said while SA had expanded access to education over the past three decades, more needed to be done to equip young people with skills demanded by the economy.

“Access to education alone is not enough. The demands of the modern economy require a new generation of skills, capabilities and innovation.

“That is why we are driving a skills revolution across the Eastern Cape.”

Mabuyane said the government was working with SETAs, TVET colleges, universities, private sector partners and national departments to expand training opportunities in engineering, construction, renewable energy, agriculture, information technology, artisan trades and manufacturing.

He acknowledged that youth unemployment remained one of the province’s biggest challenges.

“Government cannot accept unemployment as a permanent feature of our society,” he said.

“We are therefore implementing interventions that seek not only to provide temporary relief, but to create pathways into sustainable employment and entrepreneurship.”

Before delivering his address, Mabuyane handed over equipment and tools to youth-owned businesses from across the province.

Among the beneficiaries was hazardous waste management company Glons Group, which received a five-tonne tanker.

Company founder Gwiba Pasiya said the vehicle would significantly increase the company’s capacity.

“This tanker is going to improve our business since we’ve been operating with a small one-tonne truck because we’ll be collecting more oil and doing bigger supplies,” he said.

Mabuyane said programmes such as the Imvaba Fund and Isiqalo Youth Fund were aimed at helping young entrepreneurs establish and grow businesses in sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, retail and digital services.

“No society can achieve sustainable growth without reliable roads, water systems, energy networks, healthcare facilities and digital connectivity,” he said.

South African Youth Council provincial chair Emihle Goniwe used the platform to call for more aggressive interventions to tackle youth unemployment, corruption and crime.

“The Class of ’76 bled for access to the classroom. Today, access is not enough. We want success too,” he said.

Goniwe said youth unemployment remained unacceptably high and called for a binding Provincial Youth Employment Compact.

Among the proposals put forward by the youth council were setting aside 45% of provincial procurement for youth-owned businesses, establishing a R600m Youth Enterprise Fund, accelerating the issuing of title deeds to young homeowners and making more land available for agricultural production.

“The Eastern Cape must deliberately build wealthy young people. Future billionaires of SA will come from the Eastern Cape,” he said.

He also called for stronger action against drug trafficking, expanded mental health services and lifestyle audits for public officials.

“The youth of 1976 did not die for a feeding trough,” Goniwe said.

“When tenders go to friends, townships decay.”

The youth council further pledged to expose corruption, bribery and the exploitation of young people seeking jobs.

Goniwe urged the government to support voter education campaigns ahead of the local government elections and encourage greater youth participation in democracy.

The event also showcased young entrepreneurs who have built businesses despite difficult economic conditions.

Among them was 21-year-old farmer Lwambeso Asanda Roboji, who started her agricultural venture with money received during her Intonjane traditional ceremony.

She used the funds to buy three Savannah goats in 2021 and has since grown her herd to 60 animals.

“The youth, especially up here in the Eastern Cape, is facing a huge problem of unemployment,” Roboji said.

“The best advice that I can give them is to get up and start what you can with where you are.

“Don’t focus on the end goal and what you don’t have, but rather use what you have to maximise what you want to get out of your dreams.”

Roboji now operates a goat farming enterprise on communal land and is expanding into pig and poultry production.

“I invested all the money that I received from isiko lentonjane into starting my Savannah goat herd, which I started with three goats at a total cost of R7,500 in 2021,” she said.

Daily Dispatch