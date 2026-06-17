Malawi government seeks donations to repatriate nationals in SA amid growing tensions

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Malawians displaced from communities across Durban are sheltering at Sherwood Town Hall after fleeing threats and intimidation. The group, including women and children, is appealing for assistance to secure transport back to Malawi, saying they no longer feel safe in South Africa. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

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The Malawian government is appealing for donations to help repatriate about 10,000 citizens stranded in South Africa amid rising anti-illegal immigrant tensions.

This comes as Malawi’s department of disaster management affairs (DoDMA) and the ministry of foreign affairs and international co-operation intensify their voluntary repatriation efforts after a recent wave of anti-immigrant attacks.

The first group of repatriated Malawians arrived home on June 9, and more than 1,000 citizens have been successfully returned so far. On June 11, a convoy of 14 buses dispatched 980 Malawians who were being held at the Lindela Holding Facility in Gauteng. On June 15, eight buses carrying 645 Malawians departed from Sherwood Town Hall in Durban.

While these initial interventions have provided some relief, the Malawian government highlighted that financial and logistical constraints are limiting its ability to help thousands of other distressed citizens seeking a way home.

“Government is resolute in its commitment to bring home every Malawian who wishes to return from South Africa,” the Malawian government said. “However, with an estimated 10,000 citizens in distress and awaiting repatriation, the scale and urgency of the operation have created unprecedented financial, logistical and humanitarian demands.”

In response to the challenges, Malawi’s government has called on private sector stakeholders, humanitarian organisations, transport operators and members of the public to make financial and material contributions to support transport costs and humanitarian relief.

“We believe this is a national humanitarian mission that requires the collective effort, compassion and solidarity of all stakeholders. Together, we can ensure affected Malawians return home safely, with dignity and hope for a fresh start.”

Self-proclaimed Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has pledged to send 10 buses to assist with repatriation efforts.

“Preparing 10 buses to go and get our people in South Africa. Let’s stand together and help our people,” Bushiri shared on his official Facebook page.

The Malawian government has assured the public that all donated funds will be managed transparently and directed solely toward supporting the returning nationals.

“The government of Malawi extends its sincere gratitude to all co-operating partners, members of the private sector, faith-based organisations, humanitarian agencies and individual citizens who have already contributed toward this effort.

“Their generosity and solidarity are making a tangible difference in the lives of affected Malawians.”

TimesLIVE