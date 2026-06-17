Moves to rename Ngcobo school after principal shot in office

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Education MEC Fundile Gade, speaking at the funeral of the slain Khanyolwethu Senior Secondary School Mncedisi Ntentema (pictured in the background board), who was gunned down in his office at Cobosi village near Ngcobo. On the right is Chris Matshotane, chief director in the office of the HOD. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

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A Ngcobo community is moving to rename a rural school in honour of its principal, who was shot in his office and died nine days later.

Cobosi village residents have proposed that Khanyolwethu Senior Secondary School be renamed after slain principal Mncedisi Ntentema, who was gunned down on May 19 while preparing for a school crime awareness event.

The proposal has gained momentum after education MEC Fundile Gade committed to rebuilding the school — currently made up largely of mud structures — into a modern facility in the next financial year.

“Schools should remain safe environments for both learners and educators,” Gade said at Ntentema’s funeral in Cobosi village near Ngcobo on Saturday.

“No teacher or learner should have to fear for their safety.

“Principal Ntentema proved that excellence is possible even in the most difficult conditions.

“The least we can do is ensure the next generation learns in infrastructure that matches his vision,” he said.

When Ntentema took over in 2016, Khanyolwethu was a struggling rural school of about 125 pupils and a matric pass rate of 10%.

Under his leadership, results improved steadily — 42% in 2017, 81% in 2019 — and in recent years the school has consistently exceeded 90%.

The school has since grown to more than 800 pupils and 20 teachers.

“He found a school that was forgotten. He left us a school that other schools came to learn from,” senior teacher Siyanda Mngeni said.

“Those mud classrooms were still there, but he made sure teaching and learning happened every day.

“He used to say, ‘The building does not teach, the teacher does.’”

Teachers said Ntentema strengthened the school by recruiting experienced teachers from other areas and personally taught English in grade 8 and agriculture in grade 12.

Deputy principal Luzuko Delihlazo said Ntentema transformed a failing institution into a high-performing school.

“Learner morale was low and results were poor. He turned it around,” he said.

“He said, ‘We will teach as if we are in a university.’ And we did.

“Three consecutive years above 90% pass rates in mud classrooms — that was his legacy."

Community leader Nkozi Zwelodumo Mtirara said: “We are pushing for the renaming to be finalised by the end of July.

“He was a visionary and community builder.

“He believed children deserved to feel safe at school.”

Ntentema’s wife, Zukiswa, said the family supported the proposal but stressed that safety in schools must remain the priority.

“My husband gave his life to that school. If his name lives on there, it will be a comfort.

“But more than a name, we want children to be safe,” she said.

His sister, Ncediswa Zotwa, said the family was proud of his legacy and would support the renaming.

“He built classrooms and installed a borehole. We are proud of what he achieved,” she said.

School governing body chair Yolisa Nolwando Kutu said Ntentema’s legacy would endure.

“The killer has not killed his name or his work,” she said.

The provincial education department has confirmed plans to prioritise rebuilding the school as part of its infrastructure programme and wider efforts to improve school safety.

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