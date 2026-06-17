Ngqushwa municipality defends criticism of R3.2m gravel road project

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One of the Eastern Cape's smaller municipalities has defended its unveiling of a R3.2m gravel road intended to 'benefit rural communities. Picture: SUPPLIED

An Eastern Cape municipality is pushing back against social media criticism of a R3.2m gravel road project, insisting the six-month construction and costs reflect proper planning despite the public backlash.

Ngqushwa mayor Sanga Maneli on Tuesday defended the Phole Village Internal Streets Project, which has drawn scrutiny online since its handover on Friday, with both its price tag and timeline questioned.

The project, implemented by Cool Makers Trading at a cost of R3.28m, was completed over six months in Phole Village, Prudhoe, near the R72.

According to the municipality, the works included the construction of 5km of gravel roads between five and six metres wide.

Additional components included roadbed preparation, a gravel wearing course, pipe crossings, dish drains, stone pitching and road signage.

The project was funded through the municipality’s Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG), announced in the previous financial year.

Maneli said residents were satisfied with the outcome of what he described as a “virgin road” project, and insisted that all costs were properly accounted for.

“The road looked like a wagon road before, and with a limited budget we did well to improve it. This was the first time it was done.

Work on the R3.2m gravel road included the construction of 5km of road between five and six metres wide. Picture: SUPPLIED (supplied)

“People in construction will tell you that gravel road works are expensive.

“For the amount spent, the road is in a far better condition than before,” Maneli said.

“Everything we do is audited and we worked within the allocated budget.”

He said residents had long struggled with poor access.

“People in the area will tell you that they didn’t have a proper road. When it rained, it was difficult to even drive there,” he said.

One local farmer supported the project, saying conditions had previously been extremely difficult during wet weather.

“It is true because the road is slippery when it rains and scholar transport has a tough time. I can’t count how many cars we’ve had to pull out,” he said.

The municipality said seven local residents were employed for the construction.

The project has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

One user commented: “I’m looking for the work I’ve done, I can’t see it.”

Another said: “Roads have always been like this without spending millions … the gravel road will be muddy and slippery as soon as it rains.”

Maneli also said progress was being made on plans for a small harbour in Hamburg, on the municipality’s coastline near the R72, with engineers having completed the design phase.

The project was first mentioned in Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s state of the province address in February 2025 and forms part of the province’s Oceans Economy Master Plan and Operation Phakisa, aimed at unlocking maritime, aquaculture and coastal tourism opportunities.

As part of broader coastal development plans, Maneli said the municipality was also rolling out an internal roads upgrade programme in Hamburg.

This includes a R17.4m project funded through the Premier’s Small Town Revitalisation Programme and implemented by Mpiyakhe Construction and Traffic Services over 12 months.

The scope includes reconstruction of existing asphalt roads, permeable pavements, stormwater and subsurface drainage systems, retaining structures such as gabions and stone pitching, as well as road markings, traffic calming measures and signage.

Maneli said the infrastructure upgrades were intended to position Hamburg for future economic activity linked to a proposed harbour.

“The infrastructure is going to unlock the potential. What we need to have is the economy in that area. That is what will happen,” he said.

He said the coastal belt would become a hub of economic activity linked to the ocean economy, including the beef value chain, land development, road infrastructure and housing projects currently under way in the area.

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