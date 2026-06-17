No bail for traditional leader accused of killing men collecting wood in forest

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A police van is parked at Lugongqozo Primary School at Godini village in Qumbu where six community patrolling forum members were shot dead on Sunday night.

A Ngqeleni traditional leader accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third who were collecting firewood on disputed forest land has been denied bail.

Nkosi Totosi Nyangiwe Ndamase, 75, a senior member of the AmaMpondo AseNyandeni royal family and headman of Godini village for 41 years, appeared in the Ngqeleni magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) successfully argued that Ndamase posed a danger to the community and could interfere with witnesses if released on bail.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Ndamase faced two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and malicious injury to property.

“It is alleged that on May 24 2026, the accused, who is the traditional leader of Godini village, approached three men who were in a bakkie collecting wood in a forest in Bhantini village,” Tyali said.

“The forest is the subject of a dispute between the traditional leaders of the neighbouring administrative areas of Bhantini, also called eMazizini, and Godini.

“The accused allegedly shot at the three men, killing one instantly. A second victim died a few days later in hospital, while the third is still recovering.”

In his bail application, Ndamase claimed he acted in self-defence after the men attacked him with bush knives.

Opposing bail, senior state advocate Thamsanqa Kwetane led evidence from the investigating officer, who testified that Ndamase posed a threat to public safety and could use his position as a traditional leader to influence witnesses and the investigation.

The court found the state’s evidence outweighed the accused’s personal circumstances.

“It transpired that there are two cases that were previously registered [allegedly] involving violence by the accused at the disputed forest,” Tyali said.

“The Ngqeleni magistrate’s court found that the accused failed to discharge the onus placed on him to show that there were exceptional circumstances for his release on bail.”

Magistrate Phumla Kwaziwa ruled that the risk of witness interference and concerns over public safety justified keeping Ndamase in custody.

The case was postponed to July 30 for further investigation.

“The NPA now shifts its focus to ensuring that it presents a formidable case when the matter goes to trial,” Tyali said.

The forest has been at the centre of a long-running dispute over land and resource rights between the traditional leadership of Bhantini and Godini.

The dispute, which dates back to 2009, has been before the Mthatha High Court since 2014, with no final ruling on ownership.

The state argued that the latest shooting formed part of a pattern of violence linked to the contested land.

The deaths of Simphiwe Mphothulwana, 29, and Siyasanga Zukhanye Ngwabavu, 22, have heightened tensions between the neighbouring communities.

Bhantini headman Nkosi Jongikhaya Sinde welcomed the court’s decision on behalf of the community and the victims’ families.

“This will assist in proper investigation of the case until finality. The people who have been picketing and calling for no bail are now happy,” Sinde said.

Ndamase’s son, Prince Mncedisi Ndamase, could not be reached for comment.

He previously said the two communities remained closely linked despite the dispute.

“We are talking to each other, even those who are picketing and calling for no bail. We are not enemies.

“We are even hugging each other and sharing jokes while we let justice take its course,” he said.

Both Sinde and Mncedisi had previously appealed for calm and urged residents not to interfere with the investigation.

The NPA also told the court it intended reinstating two earlier cases involving Ndamase that were provisionally withdrawn.

In one matter, dating back to 2023, he allegedly shot at two men collecting wood in the disputed forest.

In another, he allegedly kidnapped two women, aged 80 and 85, at gunpoint after finding them gathering firewood.

Both cases are expected to be revived as investigations continue.

Daily Dispatch