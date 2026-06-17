Police sergeant arrested for allegedly kidnapping and torturing theft suspect

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Sergeant Andisa Dlephu, 51, who is stationed at the Sulenkama police station outside Qumbu, and her nephew, Thulani Dlephu, are expected to appear in the Qumbu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

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An Eastern Cape police sergeant and her nephew have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a young employee accused of theft, in a case that has intensified concerns about criminal conduct involving police officers in the OR Tambo district.

Sergeant Andisa Dlephu, 51, who is stationed at the Sulenkama police station outside Qumbu, and her nephew, Thulani Dlephu, are expected to appear in the Qumbu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They are accused of unlawfully detaining a 24-year-old man who worked at a carwash business owned by the police sergeant in Qumbu.

According to police, the victim was confined at the premises from June 8 to June 11 after being accused of theft.

Investigators allege he was denied freedom of movement and prevented from contacting anyone outside the business while being subjected to physical assault and other forms of torture.

The alleged ordeal ended when the victim escaped through a window on June 11.

He sought help at a homestead in the Mdlandlovu locality, where residents alerted police.

Police spokesperson Captain Majola Nkohli said the victim had allegedly been detained and tortured over the three-day period.

“The victim worked at the officer’s carwash in the Qumbu CBD and was accused of theft.

“He was allegedly tortured and locked in a room from June 8 to 11.

“The victim escaped through a window on June 11 and sought help at a homestead in Mdlandlovu locality,” Nkohli said.

“The complainant was allegedly assaulted and burned with hot plastic on his toes and fingers.”

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Nkohli said some of the items the victim was accused of stealing included clothing belonging to the sergeant’s husband.

The sergeant has since been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

The two accused made a brief court appearance on Monday and remain in custody.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application.

The arrests come amid a string of criminal cases involving police officers in the OR Tambo district.

Sergeant Wanele Mhlana, 43, of the Ngangelizwe police station in Mthatha, is facing charges linked to the unlawful release of murder accused and alleged drug kingpin Sanele Litye Tshislanga.

Tshislanga is accused in connection with the 2023 Qunu mass shooting in which seven people were killed.

It is alleged that after a court appearance, Tshislanga was unlawfully released and spent time at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in Mthatha with his girlfriend before returning to his community in Qunu instead of being taken back to Wellington Prison, where he was being held awaiting trial.

Mhlana, who is out on R1,000 bail, is expected to appear again in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

In a separate case, 24-year-old Constable Siseko Phillips has been arrested on four counts of attempted murder, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was arrested after allegedly opening fire at the Majola police station near Port St Johns, wounding the acting station commander.

The latest arrests come weeks after the Madeira branch commander was shot dead while dropping off a 41-year-old woman colleague in New Brighton, Mthatha.

Daily Dispatch