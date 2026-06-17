Schools handed mobile libraries to boost reading culture

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Masakhe Primary School grade 7 teacher Bukho Mhlati hands out books from the trolley library. Picture: Randell Roskruge

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Eastern Cape primary schools have received mobile trolley libraries to encourage a stronger reading culture among young pupils.

The initiative, led by higher education institution Mancosa in partnership with the Yusuf Karodia Foundation, saw two trolley libraries — each stocked with about 800 books — handed over at Masakhe Primary School in Duncan Village and RH Godlo Primary School in Mdantsane.

Mancosa project director Ahmed Motala said the “Million Books Project” was launched in 2018 as a legacy initiative founded by the late Prof Yusuf Karodia.

“We have done over 500 libraries to date across the country.

“Prof Karodia believed we had to start at the foundation level by encouraging literacy,” he said.

Motala said improving literacy rates at primary school level required collaboration between multiple stakeholders, including the government and the private sector.

“We have partnered with the provincial department of education so that they help us identify schools that are in need.

“We are hoping schools will make use of the resources and ensure learners improve their literacy skills,” he said.

Masakhe Primary School SGB member Sanuse Matanda said the donation would make a meaningful difference to pupils.

“There was a challenge in our school regarding reading books, and it was a major concern to us as parents,” he said.

“We are relieved and excited that our children will be more exposed to literature.”

Pupils from both schools said access to books would ease pressure on them and their families.

RH Godlo Primary School grade 6 pupil Lusonele Dana said each pupil would now have better access to reading material.

“We will no longer be sharing books, as each pupil will have their own books to read.

“Some of us come from disadvantaged backgrounds, so this donation will help us and our parents will not need to worry about where to find money for stationery,” he said.

Masakhe Primary School grade 6 pupil Lithabile Nyathi said the resources would improve learning outcomes.

“This initiative will greatly help us in our knowledge and future, as some of us were struggling to buy stationery,” she said.

Provincial education department representative Yandisa Plata said while the department continued to distribute learning material, school libraries remained a significant gap.

“We do have a shortage of libraries across the province and we want to encourage pupils to read,” he said.

Plata said financial and resource constraints continued to limit the rollout of libraries, but welcomed external support.

“We are grateful for the donation from Mancosa and the department will ensure the security and safety of the resources are prioritised,” he said.

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