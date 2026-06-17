Search continues for student, 21, feared drowned in sea near Coffee Bay

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The National Sea Rescue Institute is continuing to search for a university student believed to have drowned while swimming in Coffee Bay.

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The search continued on Wednesday for a university student, 21, who went missing, feared drowned, during a day out with friends in Coffee Bay at the weekend, according to National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

The NSRI Mdumbi duty crew and lifeguards were activated after eyewitnesses reported a potential drowning at Coffee Bay’s main beach, near the Ocean View Hotel.

Lambinon said the lifeguards responded directly to the scene while the duty crew launched NSRI rescue craft JetRIB. The SA Police Service was also alerted.

“When the lifeguards arrived at the scene it was confirmed that a 21-year-old Johannesburg man, a student at a local university who was visiting Coffee Bay from Mthatha for the day with friends, had gone missing in the surf zone while swimming.

“Friends of the young man, and eyewitnesses, indicated where the man had last been seen in the surf zone,” he said.

An extensive sea and shoreline search revealed no signs of the missing man. The search team included the NSRI members, a police dog unit and rescue divers.

“Police K9 Search and Rescue are continuing their search efforts, assisted by the local NSRI lifeguards,” Lambinon said on Wednesday.

“Police have opened an investigation. Thoughts and care are with family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time.”

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