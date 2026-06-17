Steenhuisen faces demotion as Hill-Lewis proposes DA cabinet overhaul

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DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has proposed a major reshuffle of the party’s representatives in the government of national unity (GNU), including the demotion of former DA leader John Steenhuisen from minister of agriculture to deputy minister of trade, industry and competition.

Hill-Lewis announced on Tuesday that he had asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to make several changes to the DA’s executive contingent following an assessment of their performance in government.

Under the proposed changes, Willie Aucamp would replace Steenhuisen as minister of agriculture.

“During his tenure, minister Steenhuisen spearheaded the expansion of market access for South Africa’s agricultural products and made progress in the procurement and distribution of vaccines for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD),” Hill-Lewis said.

“Minister Aucamp’s immediate mandate is to resolve ongoing legal proceedings relating to FMD, to work with the entire sector to overcome the crisis and restore confidence through accelerated practical steps to bring the crisis under control. Minister Aucamp will also further the work of opening new markets to our agricultural products to help grow the economy and create jobs.”

Aucamp’s move would leave a vacancy at forestry, fisheries and the environment, with Hill-Lewis proposing former Western Cape education MEC David Maynier for the position.

Veteran Gauteng DA politician Jack Bloom has also been earmarked for national office and is proposed as deputy minister of water and sanitation

Maynier served in parliament for 13 years from 2009 before moving to the Western Cape legislature. He is not currently an MP, meaning he would either have to be sworn in as an MP or appointed under the president’s limited constitutional power to appoint a small number of ministers from outside parliament.

Among the other proposed changes is the removal of Mimmy Gondwe as deputy minister of higher education. Hill-Lewis wants her replaced by Yusuf Cassim, who currently serves on parliament’s higher education portfolio committee.

Veteran Gauteng DA politician Jack Bloom has also been earmarked for national office and is proposed as deputy minister of water and sanitation.

Hill-Lewis said the recommendations, which would still require Ramaphosa’s approval, followed a review of the performance of DA members in the executive. He said the “renewed team” would strengthen the DA’s contribution to the government and better fulfil the mandate it received from 3.5-million voters in the 2024 elections.

“These changes demonstrate DA values in action. We believe in accountability in public office, high standards of performance, and responsiveness to the needs of South Africans,” he said.

“It is my firm expectation that each person representing the DA in government must unmistakably demonstrate the ‘DA difference’ in action. That requires government rooted in our philosophical outlook, with higher standards of public service and an absolute commitment to integrity.

“In every decision I take, no matter how difficult, I seek to advance the attainment of an open, opportunity society for all — a society in which every person can live a life of value. These changes will enhance the DA’s ability to give effect to that vision for South Africa.”

The Presidency had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

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