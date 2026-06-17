They are taking away our livelihoods, say container traders

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King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality removed about 30 shipping containers and caravans hawkers operate from in Vulindlela Heights industrial area in Mthatha. Picture:

For Busisiwe Dlakana, a shipping container in Mthatha’s CBD has been both workplace and survival strategy since 2008.

She wakes shortly after 4am on weekdays and is usually inside her makeshift kitchen by 6am, preparing cooked meals for customers.

The routine has defined her life for years, alongside raising a family and sustaining a small informal business.

But in 2010, her livelihood nearly came to an abrupt end when officials from the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality arrived in the CBD to remove shipping containers from pavements.

“I was inside with gas stoves on and busy cooking and preparing meals when they started moving the container,” she said.

“They told me to get out but I refused. At the time, my firstborn was only two years old.”

She said the operation was eventually halted after intervention by fellow hawkers.

A second removal drive followed in 2017, when officials returned at night to impound containers while she was nine months pregnant.

“They were towing them away in the dead of the night. I was heavily pregnant but I had to hire a car and rush to town to try to stop them,” she said.

More than 60 containers were removed during the operation.

Owners later spent days outside municipal storage facilities demanding their return.

Containers were eventually released following legal action.

Dlakana, originally from Ngcingane village near Ross Mission, now lives in the Mandela Park informal settlement in Mthatha West, where she rents a room.

She employs four young people — one in food preparation and three who sell meals in town.

She is disabled and uses a crutch following a past accident.

This month, she and about 100 other hawkers were again issued with contravention notices under a 2023 municipal bylaw prohibiting containers and caravans in the CBD without permission.

They were given seven days to remove their structures.

For many traders, the containers remain their only source of income.

Among them is 68-year-old pensioner and grandmother Funeka Bhabha, who supports six grandchildren and an unemployed son in Maydene Farm.

She says her pension is largely absorbed by municipal rates.

“I spend around R2,220 on rates alone. I don’t have any other income and have to make sure that I can feed everyone,” she said.

Bhabha has sold food from a container since 1996.

Sivunile Hlanekela, from EmaXesibeni, said she supported her children and siblings after losing her job at a food retailer.

She pays rent in Mthatha, sends money home monthly, and relies on container sales to survive.

Ngcobo-born Thandi Ndimande, trading from a container for 15 years, said she supports an extended family including children, grandchildren and parents.

Thalitha Jokozela, from Mqanduli, said the municipality had failed to consult traders before issuing notices.

“There was no discussion with us. We just saw them arrive with the notices,” she said.

“The municipality should have met us when they crafted this bylaw. Now they are taking away our livelihoods.”

Jokozela, chair of the African Hawkers’ Association, said officials had promised alternative trading sites in 2017 but had not delivered.

Father of seven Mzubanzi Malindi said his container business employed two people.

“I have managed to pay to send my children to school. The people who work for me have families relying on them,” he said.

At a heated meeting convened after the notices were issued, hawkers vowed to challenge the municipality in court.

Some traders were overheard saying: “We put them in those offices and now that they live comfortable lives, they want us and our children to die from hunger.”

On Thursday, at least 30 containers were removed in Vulindlela Heights.

The municipality said the operation targeted noncompliant containers as part of enforcement of its bylaws.

It said compliance was necessary to ensure a “safe, smart, clean and well-managed environment” and urged traders to apply for permits.

Former councillor-turned-activist Pasika Nontshiza said traders had been left out of consultation processes.

“These are parents and relatives. They did not go into this because they are mad. They had no choice,” he said.

He said little had been done to assist container traders.

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati supported the removals, saying the CBD had become overcrowded and difficult to navigate.

However, traders have launched legal action, arguing the bylaw only came into effect in 2024 and should not be applied retrospectively.

The municipality had not provided comment by the time of publication.

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