News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing to hear witness testimony on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

From ports to people: the high cost of wasted potential in SA

3

Innovator gets chance to realise dream of building AI device to assist visually impaired

4

OFF TRACK | ‘Wherever you looked the ocean was alive’

5

The ‘inscentive’ to excel

Related Articles