Alleged massacre mastermind fails in bid for discharge

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Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, one of six men facing 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder, in the Lusikisiki massacre trial, is one of three men objecting to the admissibility of their confession saying that it was obtained unlawfully citing police brutality. Picture: Lulamile Feni

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Alleged Lusikisiki massacre mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase has suffered another legal setback after the Mthatha High Court dismissed his application for acquittal on Wednesday, forcing him to present a defence against 19 murder charges.

Ndamase and co-accused Mawethu Nomdlembu will now face the full trial after judge Richard Brooks dismissed their Section 174 applications, ruling that the state had presented sufficient evidence for both men to answer the charges against them.

Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act allows an accused person to be discharged at the close of the state’s case if there is no evidence on which a court, acting reasonably, could convict.

Brooks stressed that the ruling was not a finding of guilt.

“This court at this stage of the trial does not make a finding that conclusive evidence has been led that establishes the guilt of the accused,” he said.

“The question is whether the state has made out a prima facie case. In respect of Ndamase and Nomdlembu, it has.”

The ruling relates to the September 28 2024 massacre in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki, where 18 people were killed at two neighbouring homesteads belonging to members of the Sinqina family.

“The death of 18 victims at that homestead forms the basis of 18 counts of murder with a common purpose,” Brooks said.

Ndamase is also charged in connection with the murder of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader and Mzimvubu councillor Nyaniso Gijana, who was shot dead at his home in Lubhacweni, KwaBhaca, on August 19 2024.

The state alleges Ndamase orchestrated both attacks while serving a life sentence in Mthatha’s Wellington Prison.

Prosecutors contend he used a contraband cellphone found in his prison cell to co-ordinate the killings.

Following the cellphone discovery, Ndamase was transferred first to KuGompo City and later to eBhongweni Super-Maximum Prison in Kokstad, where he remains incarcerated.

Brooks said the state had presented evidence linking Ndamase to the offences, including confession statements, cellphone evidence and testimony led during the trial.

The court also heard evidence that after Gijana’s murder, Ndamase allegedly sent a photograph of the slain councillor to former associate turned state witness Lonwabo Abi, accompanied by a message indicating that “the deed had been done”.

In arguing for his discharge earlier this week, Ndamase challenged the admissibility of confessions, disputed forensic evidence and attacked the credibility of Abi, who is testifying for the state under Section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Ndamase argued Abi harboured personal animosity towards him and pointed to evidence that Abi had previously told the court he prayed for Ndamase to die in prison.

However, Brooks found that the state’s evidence met the threshold required for the matter to proceed to the defence case.

Nomdlembu, who faces charges relating to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, also failed in his bid for discharge.

Brooks said the court heard uncontested evidence that police recovered firearms, including AK-47 rifles, from a property linked to Nomdlembu after he was asked to produce weapons allegedly brought to him.

The judge rejected defence arguments that constitutional concerns and evidentiary disputes justified a discharge at this stage of the proceedings.

Brooks previously ruled seven confession statements admissible following a trial-within-a-trial.

With both applications dismissed, the trial now moves to the defence phase.

Lusikisiki Massacre Committee chair David King welcomed the ruling, saying it had strengthened families’ confidence in the justice system.

“Our trust in the law is being rebuilt,” he said.

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