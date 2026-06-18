News

Canadian tourist killed in Kruger Park, accidental gun discharge cited

A private game guide has shot a tourist dead

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

African bush elephant in Kruger National Park.
A private game guide has shot a tourist dead in the Kruger National Park. (123RF/Utopia88)

A private game guide has fatally shot a tourist in the Kruger National Park (KNP).

The incident occurred at a concession-operated picnic area in the vicinity of Phabeni Gate on Wednesday evening, the KNP said.

“Based on the preliminary information available at this stage, a private guide attached to the concession operator allegedly accidentally discharged a firearm, resulting in the fatal injury of a 69-year-old guest from Canada.

“The guest was part of a group booked outside the park and only came in for a bush braai offered by a private concession with a valid permit to operate the facility within the park.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

LINDANI NTENTENI | SA paying price of delayed response to immigration crisis

3

Fatherhood is showing up: Lessons from a teacher, dad and grandfather

4

AT THE BEACH | Be well prepared for rogue solstice and equinox waves

5

LOCAL HEROES | Community stalwart’s mission is helping families in need

Related Articles