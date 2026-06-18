Canadian tourist killed in Kruger Park, accidental gun discharge cited

A private game guide has fatally shot a tourist in the Kruger National Park (KNP).
The incident occurred at a concession-operated picnic area in the vicinity of Phabeni Gate on Wednesday evening, the KNP said.
“Based on the preliminary information available at this stage, a private guide attached to the concession operator allegedly accidentally discharged a firearm, resulting in the fatal injury of a 69-year-old guest from Canada.
“The guest was part of a group booked outside the park and only came in for a bush braai offered by a private concession with a valid permit to operate the facility within the park.”
TimesLIVE
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