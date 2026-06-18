DA’s Yusuf Cassim poised for return to national politics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

DA Eastern Cape chair Yusuf Cassim is set for a return to national politics after being nominated for appointment as deputy minister of higher education and training.

If President Cyril Ramaphosa approves the appointment, Cassim will vacate his seat in the Eastern Cape legislature, where he serves as the party’s chief whip, return to parliament and join the executive.

The move forms part of sweeping changes proposed by newly elected DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis to the party’s representation in the government of national unity (GNU).

These include removing former DA leader John Steenhuisen as minister of agriculture and replacing him with Willie Aucamp, now minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

Steenhuisen would become deputy minister of trade, industry and competition.

Hill-Lewis announced on Wednesday that he had written to Ramaphosa recommending changes to the DA team serving as ministers and deputy ministers.

“It is my judgement that the renewed team announced today will strengthen the DA’s contribution to government and give better effect to the mandate received from 3.5-million voters in the 2024 elections,” Hill-Lewis said.

“These changes demonstrate DA values in action.

“We believe in accountability in public office, high standards of performance and responsiveness to the needs of South Africans.”

Cassim is expected to replace Dr Mimmy Gondwe as deputy minister of higher education and training.

The 36-year-old first entered parliament in 2014 at the age of 24, becoming the youngest MP in South African history.

After one term in parliament, he moved to provincial politics and was elected to the Eastern Cape legislature in 2019, where he became the youngest MPL at the age of 29.

He has since served as DA caucus leader, chief whip and provincial chair.

Speaking after the announcement, Cassim said the nomination came as a surprise, describing it as an honour.

He said his political journey was driven by a passion for expanding access to opportunities, particularly in higher education.

“The first thing that I will say is that my interest in politics was because of my passion for access to opportunities,” Cassim said.

“I had no intention of being a politician, and even when I was elected SRC leader, I think nobody expected that at that time.”

Cassim was the first Democratic Alliance Students Organisation (Daso) president elected to lead the student representative council at Nelson Mandela University.

He studied to become an accountant, saying politics was never part of his career plans.

“My entrance into politics, more formally, was specifically because of my passion for fighting for access and success within the higher education sector,” he said.

That passion led him to seek election to parliament in 2014.

“When I was elected into parliament, having just come out of being the SRC president in 2012, I only went for one reason, and that was to serve in the higher education portfolio committee,” he said.

“I was not interested in becoming a public representative unless it was to make a specific contribution.”

Cassim said he spent his parliamentary term advocating for students and addressing barriers to higher education.

“We have lost so many budding talents in our country that none of us should be able to be OK with it.”

He said his previous experience on the portfolio committee and continued engagement with issues affecting students had prepared him for the role.

“I understand the issues. I have been, even when I left parliament, following developments because my constituents are directly affected by this,” he said.

Among the challenges he hopes to tackle are instability at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, improving the effectiveness of sector education and training authorities and strengthening the TVET college sector.

“My hope is to be able to broaden access to quality higher education and to ensure that young people are not set up to fail, that in fact, they are set up to succeed within the sector,” Cassim said.

“That is the African dream that we want to have, and that is what I plan on fighting for as a deputy minister in this department.”

Daily Dispatch