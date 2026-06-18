Family angry that cop not prosecuted after running over toddler

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The family of Nqobile Zisokuhle Kani said they were still searching for justice a year after Nqobile’s death, when he was allegedly struck twice by a police van from Port Alfred.

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A Kenton-on-Sea family has been dealt a blow in its quest for justice after learning that a police officer implicated in the death of a toddler will not face prosecution.

The family of Nqobile Zisokuhle Kani said they were still searching for justice a year after Nqobile’s death, when he was allegedly struck twice by a police van from Port Alfred.

At the time of his death, Nqobile was one year and nine months old.

A culpable homicide case was subsequently opened and the docket handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in June last year.

The family alleges that despite the severity of the incident, they have received little information about the progress of the investigation and only learnt last week that the police officer implicated had been cleared of wrongdoing.

Speaking on the anniversary of her nephew’s death, his aunt, Sisanda Kani, said the loss continues to haunt the family.

“We are still mourning and what is even more devastating is that nothing has happened ever since.

“We’ve never been in court and there’s been no communication from either the police or Ipid,” she said.

Kani revealed that after the toddler had allegedly been struck twice, he was declared dead at the scene after waiting for an ambulance to arrive from Port Alfred, a 26km journey.

“The incident happened just after 5pm. The child was at home but heard the voice of his father outside near the tuck shop.

“Excited, as children are, he left the house without the caregivers’ knowledge to go and see his father.

“There is a four-way stop in the street. People who were there said a police van, which normally picks up a police officer in the area for duty, came speeding, hit him and drove past.

“Bystanders then called the driver back to the scene to show him what had happened.

“While reversing, he hit the child again without realising it,” she said.

Kani further alleged that witnesses told the family the child was still alive after the collision.

“People who were there said the child was still alive, but there was a three-hour wait for the ambulance. Eventually he died,” she said.

She said the police officer’s family assisted with funeral arrangements, including offering financial assistance to cover mortuary costs.

“They did reach out and we had communication with them. Detectives from Ipid, who said they were coming from Bhisho, arrived after two months to take statements and photographs of the scene.

“We took them to where the incident happened and that was the last time we heard from them.

“We reached out again last week, only to be told that the case had been closed,” she said.

According to Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, recommendations found in favour of the officer because investigators could not establish negligence.

“The evidence is that the child was walking alone in the evening and the driver could not see him.

“After the finalisation of the investigation, the docket was referred to the director of public prosecutions, who declined to prosecute as there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution.

“The grandmother of the victim was updated by the investigating officer,” Shuping said.

Responding to Ipid’s explanation, Kani said the family’s concerns remained unresolved and alleged there was a cover up.

“People who saw what happened will tell you that the driver was [allegedly] speeding,” she claimed.

Kani said the family was yet to decide on its next course of action and would first consult the child’s mother before determining how to proceed.

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