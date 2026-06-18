Legal Aid employees strike over staff shortages and working conditions

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Legal Aid South Africa employees have gone on a two-day protected strike on 17 and 18 June ;due to chronic understaffing, frozen vacancies, salary disputes, and deteriorating working conditions. Picture: Fredlin Adriaan

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Legal Aid South Africa employees across the country, including in the Eastern Cape, downed tools on Wednesday as part of industrial action over working conditions, staff shortages and a dispute over the organisation’s retirement age policy.

The two-day strike, led by the SA Legal Workers Union (SALAWU), involves attorneys and administrative staff who say chronic understaffing, unfilled vacancies and poor working conditions have placed increasing pressure on employees and affected service delivery.

Sources within the organisation said that concerns over salaries and staffing levels had been raised repeatedly over several years without resolution.

“The board of Legal Aid has ignored all of the issues listed above,” one employee said.

In a letter to members ahead of the strike, SALAWU general secretary Bafana Khumalo urged workers to participate in the industrial action.

“The action is for a good cause and we humbly request all our comrades to withdraw all their services,” he said.

Questions sent to the union on Monday had not been answered by the time of publication.

Legal Aid SA also had not responded to requests for comment.

In Mthatha, a group of attorneys dressed in gowns and bibs picketed outside the PRD building on Wednesday morning.

However, court proceedings continued in some centres, including the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City and the Bhisho High Court, where Legal Aid attorneys were still appearing in matters.

Employees described mounting workloads as vacancies remained unfilled and financial constraints limited the outsourcing of cases.

“They are overburdened and Legal Aid is no longer outsourcing cases like it used to because of finances. It’s strenuous for them,” a source said.

The staffing challenges have been particularly acute in the Eastern Cape.

The Dispatch reported in November that only two Legal Aid attorneys were serving the Bhisho High Court, which operates two criminal courts and the KuGompo City circuit court.

Their manager was also required to handle court appearances while performing management duties.

Following the report, one additional attorney was appointed.

Another employee said some staff members were reluctant to participate in the industrial action because of fears of victimisation.

“Things are bad at Legal Aid and some members are scared to participate in the industrial action out of fear of being purged,” the source said.

“Our fear is that things will get worse if, by the end of the action, the demands are not met.”

In Lusikisiki, where courts regularly deal with serious offences including rape and murder cases, staffing shortages have also become a concern.

A source said three attorneys had resigned since last year and had not been replaced.

“There is only one lawyer doing four courts in Lusikisiki. The same lawyer on Wednesdays has to go to the periodic court in Mthontsasa outside Flagstaff,” the source said.

In a letter to employees, Legal Aid SA chief executive Mantiti Kola confirmed that SALAWU had declared a dispute relating to the organisation’s retirement age of 60.

She said conciliation efforts had failed and a certificate of non-resolution had been issued on May 11.

“Legal Aid SA received a notice to strike, dated June 11 2026, in terms of Section 64(1)(b) of the Labour Relations Act,” Kola said.

“In terms of the notice, the industrial action will commence on Wednesday, June 17 2026, and will proceed indefinitely.”

Kola outlined contingency measures to manage operations during the strike and warned that employees participating in industrial action would not be paid for periods during which they did not work.

In accordance with the Labour Relations Act, employees who joined the strike would be subject to the principle of no work, no pay.

She also instructed employees who elected not to participate in the strike to register their decision formally and comply with attendance monitoring measures introduced for the duration of the industrial action.

Flexible work arrangements were suspended from Monday and annual leave falling within the strike period was revoked unless exceptional circumstances applied.

The organisation also required employees taking sick leave during the strike to submit valid medical certificates regardless of the duration of their absence.

Kola said employees participating in the strike were required to comply with agreed picketing rules and remain within designated protest areas.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development has also taken note of the dispute.

Committee chair Xola Nqola confirmed that a petition had been received from the workers.

“We are receiving their petition. We will formulate our view when we have familiarised ourselves with their issues,” he said.

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