RECORDED | Ramaphosa launches Milestones of Freedom campaign

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President Cyril Ramaphosa is officially launching the Milestones of Freedom campaign at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Thursday.

“The national programme is intended to commemorate key milestones in South Africa’s democratic journey, while also strengthening service delivery and promoting social cohesion,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Video courtesy of the SABC.

Sowetan