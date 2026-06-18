Zoning dispute could force closure of home for disabled children

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Dr Ranjana Gigi, founder of the Swiss Board of Aid and the driving force behind iThemba Home for vulnerable children, was named the winner of the 11th annual Inspiration Awards hosted by the Border Kei Chamber of Business earlier this year. Picture: AESTHETE CREATIVE AGENCiIES

A high court review application brought by a local property trust could result in the closure of a coastal care home for children with severe disabilities and complex medical needs near Kwelera.

The iThemba Home, run by Dr Ranjana Gigi and her husband Sibusiso, under the Swiss Board of Aid nonprofit, provides residential care for children with disabilities, many who require ongoing medical treatment, including palliative and specialised nursing care.

In April, Gigi was named winner of the 11th Inspiration Awards for her service, compassion and innovation.

She has also been nominated for a Dispatch Local Hero award.

The Yellow Sands Property Trust has asked the Makhanda high court to overturn municipal planning decisions that enabled the establishment and continued operation of iThemba Home on Portion 21 of Farm 724, a nine-hectare coastal property overlooking the Indian Ocean.

If successful, the application would set aside the rezoning of the property from agricultural to institutional use, which would prevent the facility from operating on the site and potentially leave six children currently in full-time care without a permanent home.

The trust, represented by trustees Jason Leppan, Aiden Leppan, Fay Watson and David Leppan, is challenging decisions taken by the Great Kei municipality over four years, culminating in a September 2025 approval of the rezoning application.

At the centre of the dispute is whether the municipality lawfully approved institutional zoning on land the trust argues remains agricultural in nature and whether the infrastructure is adequate to support it.

In its founding affidavit, trustee Jason Leppan argues that the approval process was procedurally flawed and the property was not suitable for institutional use.

He states that direct access was only possible via a private gravel servitude road.

“A narrow unpaved track which is travelled along to access Portion 21.”

He argues that the road is maintained by surrounding landowners and receives no maintenance from the municipality or state, raising concerns about its suitability.

The trust contends that directing institutional traffic onto a privately maintained farm road is unsustainable and legally defective, and is asking the high court to declare that the property remains zoned agricultural, which would effectively prevent the continued operation of the home on the site.

Initial consent use was granted following an application and public participation process, but that decision was later appealed.

The matter was then escalated through municipal appeal structures, resulting in the consent-use approval being revoked and the application being referred back to the Municipal Planning Tribunal.

The tribunal approved the rezoning in September 2025. An internal appeal lodged by the Yellow Sands Property Trust was dismissed by the Municipal Appeal Tribunal in February, prompting the current review application.

Di Lehy, founder of Greensleeves Children’s Trust, who has dedicated three decades to caring for abandoned, abused and orphaned children, described the work being done by Gigi and Sibusiso as “incredible”.

She said caring for children with disabilities had been particularly challenging.

“What a blessing we have — a qualified doctor from Switzerland giving up her time to take care of these children.

“These children will not cause any damage to their neighbours.

“When Guardians of Hope was in Nahoon, there were complaints that they should close because people did not want orphans ‘running in the streets’.”

Lehy said she was grateful for having supportive neighbours.

“They are all part of what we do. In fact, three of our board members are our neighbours.

“That’s why I cannot understand this situation.

“They [Gigi and Sibusiso] have amazing facilities and they are incredible people.

“I am disappointed to hear Yellow Sands is causing trouble for them because they are doing an incredible job.”

Lehy warned that if the home was forced to close, the children in its care would have nowhere else to go.

“We need more facilities like the ones we are running,” she said.

Gigi said the organisation followed all required steps, including extended public participation processes and additional advertising requirements.

“We followed every procedure in the book,” she said.

“In 2021, we submitted our application and it went before the tribunal.

“They requested additional public participation and extended advertising. We advertised in the Daily Dispatch.”

She said there were initially no objections, with opposition emerging later, primarily from Yellow Sands, which she said was not their immediate neighbour.

“There is a property between us and them,” she said.

Gigi said a survey confirmed that the access route to the property was a public road, despite its condition and maintenance.

iThemba cares for children with complex medical needs and employs 13 vetted staff members, who Gigi said undergo police clearance checks, sex offender screening and background verification.

She said the facility was designed to operate off-grid to ensure continuity of care for children requiring constant medical attention.

“We built the first building in 2024 completely off-grid to ensure all medical care can be provided safely and without interruptions,” she said.

Gigi believed concerns raised within the surrounding community had largely centred on fears that the facility could increase crime in the area, which she rejected.

“We have children with disabilities and only one child can walk.”

She said staff members were transported to the facility via a service provider, with strict controls over access.

“Drivers do not simply arrive at the farm unannounced,” she said.

“The farm is completely fenced and CCTV monitored to keep the children safe.”

Sibusiso said the location was chosen for its calm and therapeutic environment, which he said was important for children who had experienced trauma.

“We wanted to create an environment where they could heal, feel safe and enjoy a better quality of life.”

He said the children had limited alternative options, given the severity of their conditions and circumstances.

When approached for comment, Jason Leppan declined to discuss the matter in detail, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

“As the matter is presently before the high court, I have been advised not to comment directly at this stage,” he said, referring inquiries to his attorney.

The Great Kei municipality did not respond to questions sent.

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