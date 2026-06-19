ANC retains Buffalo City wards, SACP gets just 30 votes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The ANC retained control of Buffalo City Metro’s wards 1 and 10 in Wednesday’s by-elections, fending off challenges from several parties and handing the SACP a setback in its first major electoral test against its alliance partner ahead of November’s local government elections.

The contests were closely watched after the SACP announced it would contest elections independently, setting up a direct challenge to the ANC in what many observers viewed as an early indicator of the political battles likely to shape the run-up to the municipal polls.

The by-elections were triggered by the resignations of former ANC councillors Kuhle Ciliza and Pearl Hansen, who left the party for the Patriotic Alliance (PA), vacating their council seats.

Despite the defections and growing political competition, the ANC maintained its grip on both wards.

In Ward 1, which covers parts of Braelyn, Duncan Village and Pefferville, Ciliza returned under the PA banner in an unsuccessful attempt to retain support from her former voter base.

ANC candidate Tandiswa Goniwe won the ward with 45.45% (1,713) of the vote, a slight decline from the party’s 45.96% share in the 2021 municipal elections.

In Ward 10, covering Egoli township, Buffalo Flats and parts of Amalinda, ANC candidate Ndyebo Lennox Makeleni secured a decisive victory with 64.79% (2,037) of the vote, improving significantly on the party’s 49.16% performance in the 2021 elections.

According to the IEC, the ANC secured 54.25% of the 3,750 votes cast across the two wards.

ANC acting national spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said voters had rejected attempts to weaken the party through defections.

“The ANC came out stronger in Buffalo City when two councillors defected, believing the ANC could be weakened through such infantile political opportunism,” Godlimpi said.

“But the people who remain the owners of our movement responded with confidence and crystal clarity.

“They came out in numbers and defended their movement, reaffirming the ANC as their trusted political home and preferred vehicle for transformation and development.”

While the ANC emerged comfortably ahead, much of the attention was focused on the SACP’s first direct electoral contest in Buffalo City since announcing plans to contest elections independently.

The party’s campaign generated interest as it sought to position itself as a credible alternative to the ANC while maintaining its historic ties to the alliance.

The SACP secured just 1% (30 votes) in Ward 1.

SACP Buffalo City co-ordinator Vuyani Konzani rejected suggestions that the outcome amounted to a defeat.

“As the SACP we did not lose the elections in Ward 1. What we did was to introduce the SACP to the voters of Buffalo City,” Konzani said.

“We did that successfully. The party is now known as a party of state power and not just an alliance partner of the ANC.”

Konzani said the party campaigned without large budgets and relied on support from working-class communities.

“What we got were organic votes from the working-class community. We did not try to promise things we will not deliver,” he said.

Ciliza secured 13% (487 votes) in Ward 1, up from the party’s previous 1% share, while PA candidate Udene Lena Carelse also received 13% (406 votes) in Ward 10.

Daily Dispatch