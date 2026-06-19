ANC to fight court ruling declaring interim leadership unlawful

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The Eastern Cape ANC is set to lodge an urgent appeal in the wake of an interim court judgment on Thursday which, for now, effectively nullifies its recent appointment of an interim provincial leadership.

While the party’s provincial spokesperson, Yanga Zicina, said he could not comment as the court had removed the PTT’s authority, party insiders confirmed the provincial ANC was appealing against the court outcome, which they described as shocking.

“We will lodge an urgent appeal … In doing so, we understand the status quo will remain, meaning the PTT will remain intact until the appeal is dealt with,” a senior party insider said.

Another said: “I can assure you we will file urgent papers before the end of business today [Thursday].”

The high court in Makhanda set aside the recent appointment of the party’s PTT, which had replaced the provincial executive committee (PEC), whose term lapsed in May.

The court declared the appointment by ANC national bosses last month unconstitutional and unlawful and set it aside.

It declared all decisions taken by the PTT, invalid, unlawful and of no force or effect.

As of Thursday morning, the PTT, led by premier Oscar Mabuyane as convenor and Helen Sauls-August as provincial co-ordinator, was barred by the court from “representing the Eastern Cape in any structure, function, meeting, conference, or any activity of the ANC at any level”.

This is another major legal battle lost by party provincial bosses in recent months, including the March interdicting of the provincial elective conference.

Both losses were at the hands of three disgruntled party members, Lwazi Rotya, Sinethemba Mpande and Nompumelelo Mzothwa, who took the party to court over unresolved branch meeting disputes.

In their application, the trio, through senior counsel Dali Mpofu, asked for the PTT to be dissolved and for all its decisions declared unlawful, pending the ongoing case that interdicted the conference.

Judge Vuyokazi Noncembu ruled that the appointment of the PTT was unlawful in that it was “in breach of the applicants’ contractual rights as governed by the constitution, rules, policies and directives of the ANC”.

Noncembu said the conduct of the ANC in their opposition to the application “strongly suggests a lack of bona fides on their part”.

“The issues that arose in this matter could have been easily resolved between the parties, without the costly litigation … had the ANC been upfront with its members,” Noncembu said.

The court said this case was not questioning whether the party’s national executive committee (NEC) had the powers to install the PTT or not, rather about whether the ANC Eastern Cape PEC’s term lapsing automatically triggered the need to install a PTT without first dissolving the PEC.

“It was the applicant’s submission that the PEC was never dissolved, and therefore the NEC acted unlawfully when it installed the PTT.

“They argued further that there was no consultation with the members before the PTT was appointed and, therefore, the ANC members’ rights to procedural fairness were contravened.”

The PTT argued that the NEC did not have to dissolve the PEC before installing a PTT, because the term of office for the PEC was four years, and that by the time the PTT was appointed, the term of office had lapsed.

But, Judge Noncembu said that because the matter was brought an urgent basis, she was not inclined to grant final relief. The meat of her order was interim in effect “pending the final determination of the matter”.

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