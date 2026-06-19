Big stink over Gonubie tidal pool

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A municipal sewer in front of Coogee Bay and Echo Beach luxury seaside holiday flats flows into the Gonubie tidal pool. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Gonubie tidal pool has been contaminated with sewage for years — without any public warnings being issued, according to residents.

But the Buffalo City Metro has denied this, with an official asserting that “there is currently no sewage being discharged into the tidal pool at Gonubie Beach”, and that a service provider is on site to address leaks in the “hand basin, shower outlet, stormwater drainage system and water leaks within the facility”.

A resident who lives nearby said 11 years ago the city stopped its monthly cleaning of the pool and opening a valve to allow the sea to wash the pool clean.

A visit to the site identified leaks — one from the ablution blocks and two others, more serious, from the inspection covers in two inspection cover blocks nearby and in the Deary Drive cul-de-sac above the pool.

The lids lift during power outages and storms when the sewers get overloaded.

A leaking urinal pipe flows into the tidal pool loved by children and tourists at Gonubie. Picture: (MIKE LOEWE)

From there, the sewage runs down a storm gutter and into the pool.

The source, who has lived nearby for almost 20 years, said the leak from the changing rooms started in November.

The Dispatch inspected the break on Thursday and saw a patch was still broken off the pipe where it exited the building and went to ground.

There was a green slimy patch held together with cable ties made from a plastic bottle in November, Jonginenge Eco-Adventure coastal education group director Dean Knox said.

That day, he had moved his class of pre-teen bodyboarders from sewage-contaminated Nahoon Beach to Gonubie.

In frustration, he constructed the makeshift repair, which is still in place. But the leak has continued.

Knox said the pipe led from the urinal and basins so was of a lesser threat but still a source of concern because all sewage would build up over time if the pool was not emptied and cleaned.

The source and Knox said the only time they knew of the pool being cleaned was late in 2025, when the city’s Gonubie Beach lifeguards came over, opened the valve with a key they were in charge of, and cleaned out the glass and other junk in the pool.

This broken urinal drainage pipe was patched with a two-litre bottle and cable ties by Dean Knox of Jonginenge seven months ago. Picture: (MIKE LOEWE)

The source said that city staff used to clean the pool “during every spring tide” or at least monthly up until 2015, when they stopped.

If it was cleared once a year thereafter, that was a lot.

He said children and tourists preferred the safety of the pool if the sea was strong and the surf was up.

Most of the accommodation in the area were seaside holiday venues — there were three blocks of flats, two hotels and numerous self-catering establishments and guest houses that depended on a clean marine environment.

The source complained that a tourism facility was being abandoned at a time when the city paid councillors R158m a year, while the total cost of employees was R4.6bn.

“Despite repeated requests to the DA councillor and BCM, even the basic measure of leaving the tidal pool outflow valve open to allow drainage at low tide has not been implemented.

“As a result, the tidal pool remains contaminated, yet it continues to be used by swimmers.

“After more than eight months of continuous leakage, the health risks posed by accumulated sewage in the pool are most likely significant.”

Gonubie DA councillor Valerie Knoetze said she had tried repeatedly to get a response from an official and shared messages from a senior metro official who claimed the leak was only from the showers and taps and that a contractor would “soon be on site”.

She was told that “blocked” sewage pipes from the toilets would be “relayed” and rerouted to conservancy tanks.

Knoetze said she had been told the pool was supposed to be cleaned once a year only, but the officials had gone so far as to clean it “when schools opened after Easter and prior to the festive season”.

She said: “I have been told that the sewage has not reached the tidal pool.

“If there was sewage in the pool, BCM would close the pool and beach immediately … Public safety is always at the forefront, but to close the beaches one must be sure of the facts.”

A runner and community conservationist in the suburb said she ran past the pool recently and sewage was definitely flowing in.

Mandy Uys, a director of conservation group Gonubie Estuary and Marine Community, said: “That sewage surcharge is a fairly frequent problem and really terrible for that area of the beachfront, boardwalk and tidal pool.

“The whole area is affected by that stench.

“As GEM Community members and oceanators we are highly sensitised to any kind of ocean or estuarine pollution, as we are in those waters daily, and we act quickly if we notice leaks or spills along the beachfront or estuary.

“Usually, the BCM guys are quick to respond, but it depends on what the issue is.

“It seems that in this case a more serious fix is required, and the tidal pool valve operation will have to be part of that solution.

“We will raise it with BCM Wastewater and BCM Coastal Management Committee and see if we can get to the source of the problem and get some action.

“But, meantime, homeowners must check if their stormwater is going into the sewerage system.

“If it is, it needs to be rerouted into the stormwater system. During heavy storms the sewerage system is overloaded.”

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said: “Previously reported leakages were addressed, so the claim that this has been blocked for eight months is not true.

“Consistent work has been done in the area.

“At the current moment there is no sewage spill … and based on assessments conducted there is no evidence to suggest that sewage is being discharged into the tidal pool.

“We are also aware of water leaks within the tidal pool facility, and we have taken active steps to address the matter.”

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