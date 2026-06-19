Growing concern over lack of fire-fighting resources in rural towns

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Qumbu nor Tsolo has dedicated firefighting engines, forcing communities to rely on resources based in Mthatha

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A devastating fire that tore through the Qumbu Shopping Complex has reignited concerns over the lack of local firefighting capacity in rural Eastern Cape towns after multiple businesses were destroyed.

The blaze, which broke out at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, ripped through parts of the shopping complex, destroying businesses and causing millions of rands in losses.

By Thursday, forensic investigators were still assessing the scene and the full extent of the damage remained unclear.

Among the hardest-hit businesses were a Jet clothing store and a medical centre housing an optometrist and surgery.

Several other businesses suffered smoke damage.

The fire was brought under control at about 10pm.

While the cause of the blaze is still unknown, business leaders say the incident highlights a growing crisis of fires in commercial centres in Eastern Cape towns and the lack of emergency resources to respond quickly.

Kumkani Mhlontlo Business Forum spokesperson Enye Mapatwana said the destruction in Qumbu came barely three months after a major fire destroyed a block of businesses in Tsolo.

“This has come hardly three months after a block encompassing four stores was razed by a blaze in the Tsolo CBD,” he said.

“These fires hit hard, not only on business but also affect jobs badly.”

Mapatwana said neither Qumbu nor Tsolo had dedicated firefighting engines, forcing communities to rely on resources based in Mthatha.

“These buildings, both in Tsolo and in Qumbu, could have been saved if we had fire trucks dedicated to Mhlontlo.

“The people of Qumbu and Tsolo have to wait for a fire engine that will drive about 70km from Mthatha before firefighters can start fighting the fire. This makes no sense.

“This means we are on our own. We have no government service catering for Qumbu and Tsolo.

“We have been raising this many times, but it has fallen on deaf ears.”

OR Tambo district Chamber of Business secretary-general Dr Andile Nontso said the fire formed part of a worrying pattern of commercial building fires across the province.

“Building fires are becoming a usual phenomenon in our towns, starting in Mthatha and now Qumbu, and this leaves many of our people without business and many unemployed,” he said.

He called for greater investment in firefighting services and emergency response capacity.

“This is affecting our already ailing economy,” Nontso said.

Kumkani Mhlontlo municipal spokesperson Mamela Mangcotywa said the municipality sympathised with the affected business owners, employees and tenants.

“We also acknowledge the inconvenience caused to residents who depend on the mall for essential goods and services,” she said.

Mangcotywa praised emergency responders and said authorities were working to determine the cause of the fire.

“At this stage, the cause of the fire has not been officially confirmed.

“We therefore urge members of the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to allow the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.”

She said the municipality would work with law enforcement agencies, disaster management structures and affected businesses to assess the damage and determine what support measures could be implemented.

Police spokesperson Captain Majola Nkohli confirmed that an inquiry had been opened.

“Relevant authorities are on site to assess the structural damage. An inquiry has been opened to establish the exact cause of the fire,” he said.

The Qumbu blaze is the latest in a series of major fires to hit the region.

In March, the historic Botha Sigcau building in the Mthatha CBD, which housed 13 government departments, was gutted by a massive fire that displaced more than 1,300 employees.

The cause of that fire has also not been publicly revealed.

Daily Dispatch