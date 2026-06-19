Komani politician accused of assault to hear bail decision on Friday

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The Komani community members are rallying behind GBV victim, Sandiswa Mkhwambi, who was allegedly kidnapped for two days and beaten to death at Ezibeleni township by her partner, who is a prominent Komani politician, Zolile Xalisa. Picture: SPOKUHLE NONGAUZA

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A prominent Komani politician accused of assaulting and unlawfully detaining his girlfriend will learn on Friday whether he will remain behind bars after his bail application was postponed for judgment.

Zolile Xalisa, 54, has been in custody since his arrest on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and domestic-violence-related offences.

Xalisa is an ANC member and a former EFF member of parliament.

The case, which has sparked outrage from women’s organisations and renewed calls for tougher action against gender-based violence, returned to the Ezibeleni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where judgment on his bail application was reserved until Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the postponement.

“The matter was postponed to tomorrow for judgment,” Tyali said on Thursday.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, the charges stem from an incident allegedly involving Xalisa and his 44-year-old girlfriend at his home in Mabuyaze, Ezibeleni.

“It is alleged that on June 8 at about 11.30pm, Xalisa invited his 44-year-old girlfriend to his house at Mabuyaze in Ezibeleni and allegedly assaulted her with a stick and fists without giving any reason,” Nkohli said.

Police allege the woman was prevented from leaving the property the following morning.

“On June 9 at about 8am, Xalisa allegedly locked the victim inside the house to prevent her from going out and reporting the matter before leaving the premises,” Nkohli said.

A witness alerted police.

According to Nkohli, officers arrived at the house and found the door locked while the suspect was away.

“Police asked the suspect to open the door. The suspect came and opened the door, and police rescued the victim,” he said.

The woman reportedly suffered a swollen face, bruises and cuts across her body.

“The suspect was immediately arrested,” Nkohli said.

Xalisa first appeared in the Ezibeleni Magistrate’s Court on June 10 and has remained in custody pending the outcome of his bail application.

The allegations have drawn strong condemnation from the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in the Chris Hani region and the Women’s Movement, both of which have called for justice and tougher responses to GBV.

ANCWL Chris Hani regional chair Nosipho Papiyana said the organisation unequivocally condemned all forms of violence against women and children.

“Gender-based violence remains a scourge that continues to rob women of their dignity, safety and fundamental human rights.

“No woman should ever be subjected to abuse, intimidation, torture or any form of inhumane treatment,” she said.

Papiyana called for a thorough and impartial investigation.

“If the allegations are substantiated, those responsible must face the full might of the law.

“Justice must prevail without fear, favour or prejudice, irrespective of political affiliation, social standing, profession or personal connections,” she said.

Women’s Movement chair Busisiwe Ndzakayi described GBV as a national crisis and said stronger interventions were urgently needed.

“Every day, we are confronted with horrifying reports of rape, domestic violence, assault and femicide.

“Every day, government officials issue statements of condemnation, express sympathy and promise action.

“Yet women continue to be attacked, violated and murdered in their homes, workplaces, schools and communities,” she said.

Ndzakayi criticised what she described as inadequate responses to the crisis.

“We are tired of condolences. We are tired of press conferences. We are tired of empty words.

“The blood of women cannot be washed away with media statements,” she said.

She called for harsher sentences for perpetrators of GBV-related crimes, stricter bail conditions, specialised GBV courts and greater accountability from law enforcement agencies.

“The continued failure to adequately address GBV sends a dangerous message that women’s lives are disposable and that perpetrators can act without fear of serious consequences,” she said.

Both organisations stressed the importance of due process while calling for justice for the complainant and support for survivors of violence.

Friday’s ruling will determine whether Xalisa remains in custody as the criminal case proceeds.

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