Mabuyane did not meet registration requirements, Fort Hare tells court

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Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s bid to overturn his deregistration from a University of Fort Hare master’s programme came under scrutiny in the high court in KuGompo City on Thursday, where the university argued it would be “nonsensical” for an institution to admit a student but have no power to deregister them.

Mabuyane is challenging the university’s 2021 decision to deregister him from its master of public administration qualification at the Eastern Cape High Court in KuGompo City.

Mabuyane’s legal team argued that the university lacked the power to deregister him for the reasons it did.

They submitted that the power to deregister or exclude a student was limited to what was stipulated in Section 37 of the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997 and that the decision was therefore beyond the powers granted by the Act and the university’s institutional rules.

The premier’s lawyers also argued that he was not given a hearing before the decision was taken.

They said the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act required administrative action to be procedurally fair and that a person affected by such action must be given notice and an opportunity to be heard before a decision is made.

“The decision to deregister Mabuyane was irrational.

“The university failed to take relevant considerations into account and took irrelevant considerations into account,” court papers state.

They state further that the university has not denied that Mabuyane’s BCom degree and prior learning experience would satisfy admission requirements.

“It bears emphasis that the university has correctly not denied that the applicant’s BCom degree and prior learning experience would satisfy the requirements for admission.

“The question arises: why would the applicant irregularly register as a master’s student if there is no suggestion that he would not have regularly obtained registration?” the papers state.

Mabuyane denies that he was irregularly registered or that his registration breached university requirements.

Advocate Anton Katz SC, representing Mabuyane, argued that the premier was deregistered without being afforded an opportunity to defend himself.

Katz said the university senate took a decision in March 2021 to deregister Mabuyane and informed him only after the decision had been made.

He argued that the senate had no power to deregister Mabuyane and that his registration remained valid until set aside by a court.

Katz further argued that even if Mabuyane had been registered irregularly, through no fault of his own, the university still lacked the power to deregister him.

Advocate Mfundo Salukazana, also appearing for Mabuyane, argued that the senate did not consider whether he qualified through recognition of prior learning (RPL).

Salukazana said that when Mabuyane was informed of the senate’s decision on March 15 2021, after it had been taken on March 12, his attorneys wrote to the university seeking clarity but received no substantive response.

“Mr Mabuyane never knew why he was deregistered,” he said.

Salukazana argued that Mabuyane only became aware of the reasons in 2023 when he took the Special Investigation Unit, which is investigating irregular admission and awarding of postgraduate degrees to high-ranking officials at the university, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the university to court.

“The deregister by the university was unlawful because there was no audi alteram partem,” he said.

“If deregistration is declared unlawful he goes back to the university.”

Arguing for the university, advocate Fiona Gordon SC maintained that Mabuyane did not meet the admission requirements.

“He was admitted, but the fact of the matter is he didn’t then meet the requirements and he still doesn’t meet the requirements.

“He still hasn’t put up proof that he met the requirements,” Gordon said.

She said there was no evidence that Mabuyane had submitted an RPL application.

Gordon argued that the university senate had the authority to deregister students because it was responsible for academic programmes.

“It would be nonsensical for a university to admit a student and not be able to deregister them. The senate had the power to deregister,” she said.

Gordon told the court that an invitation had been extended to Mabuyane as early as March 2021 to provide proof of an RPL application if one existed.

She said that invitation had never been answered.

Judgment has been reserved.

Daily Dispatch