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WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues hearing witness testimony

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Hearings continue on Friday at the Madlanga commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Video courtesy of SABC.

Sowetan

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