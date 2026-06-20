Australia vows to rein in any H5N1 bird flu after confirming first case

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A virulent strain of H5N1 bird flu has devastated wild bird and mammal populations since 2021, resulting in millions of deaths and impacting poultry and dairy farms. Picture: Reuters

Australia will do all it can to curb any spread of H5N1 bird flu, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday as the first mainland infection was confirmed in a seabird a day after being detected in a remote southwestern region.

Until now, Australia has been the only continent without a confirmed mainland case, though the virus was detected in late 2025 on the sub-Antarctic territory of Heard Island, about 4,100km from continental Australia.

“This is concerning,” Albanese told reporters in Sydney, adding that his centre-left government would do “whatever we can to restrict any spread”.

Testing had confirmed the bird, found sick near Esperance, a town about 570km southeast of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, had the deadly strain, the government said.

There’s no evidence of any mass mortalities and there’s no evidence that it’s in our poultry or agriculture system at this stage. — Agriculture minister Julie Collins

Human infections of the virus remain rare, though the highly pathogenic avian influenza has led to the culling of hundreds of millions of birds in the past few years, disrupting food supplies and driving up prices.

This is concerning. — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

The virus had yet to show up in Australia’s poultry or agriculture, however, said agriculture minister Julie Collins, though a giant petrel, another sick bird found in the same area, also tested positive.

“There’s no evidence of any mass mortalities, and there’s no evidence that it’s in our poultry or agriculture system at this stage,” she added in televised remarks from the capital, Canberra.

In its efforts to tackle bird flu, Australia has tightened biosecurity measures at farms, testing shorebirds for disease, vaccinating vulnerable species and war-gaming response plans.

On Friday, authorities said the migratory brown ‌skua, found in Western Australia’s Cape Le Grand National Park, tested positive for the disease, and they were awaiting confirmation.

Reuters