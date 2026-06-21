Gqeberha councillor murdered in ward office

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Gqeberha police have launched a manhunt after the murder of local councillor Scelo Mleve. Picture:

Gqeberha police have launched a manhunt after the murder of local councillor Scelo Mleve on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Capt Majola Nkohli said the ward councillor was killed in a shooting at his Zwide office at about 6.50pm.

“It is alleged that two unknown armed male suspects stormed the office while a meeting consisting of about 10 people was under way.

“It is further said that the suspects held the victims at gunpoint and ordered everyone present to hand over their cellphones.

“One of the suspects fired upon a 45-year-old man, inflicting multiple gunshot wounds, before fleeing the scene.

“The deceased sustained several gunshot wounds and was declared deceased on the scene.”

He said anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station.

The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

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