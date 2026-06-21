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Morero left hanging as ANC casts net wider for mayoral hopefuls

Frank Chikane, Chichi Maponya among potential ANC mayoral candidates for Joburg

Kgothatso Madisa

Kgothatso Madisa

Journalist

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

Chichi Maponya is a director of Plan BEE Fuel Distributors.
Chichi Maponya, director of Plan BEE Fuel Distributors. (Jeremy Glyn)

The ANC’s top seven officials are this week expected to finalise the shortlist of the party’s potential mayors in the eight metropolitan municipalities across the country.

The party is for the first time planning to name and use the faces of its mayoral candidates — especially for the metros — in campaigning ahead of the local government elections on November 4.

The ANC is in coalition arrangements in almost all the metros and is at risk of losing them completely, especially the critical ones such as Johannesburg, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

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