Police probe killing of Dunoon activist and DA by-election candidate

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“Known for her bright smile and bubbly personality, Sinovuyo was instrumental in growing the DA voter base in Dunoon and cemented herself as a reliable and effective community activist”.

Police are investigating the murder of Dunoon, Cape Town, community activist and DA by-election candidate Sinovuyo Dyokwe, who was shot dead after spending Saturday assisting with voter registration efforts.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk confirmed an investigation was under way.

“The matter is still under investigation, and there are no new developments to report at this stage,” said Van Wyk.

The DA has condemned Dyokwe’s killing, describing her as a dedicated activist who played a significant role in growing the party’s support base in the community.

DA Cape Town metro chairperson JP Smith and constituency head Nicholas Gotsell expressed their shock and sadness over the incident.

“This comes after the murder of our Dunoon ward 104 by-election candidate and community activist, Sinovuyo Dyokwe,” said Smith.

“Sinovuyo was gunned down en route home from the voter registration venue after dedicating her day to registering or re-registering DA voters during day one of the registration weekend.”

DA leader and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “RIP Sino. I’m shocked and saddened by the news that our DA ward candidate in Dunoon, Sinovuyo Dyokwe, was murdered yesterday [Saturday] during our voter registration activities.”

Hill-Lewis said Sino was an energetic activist and helped the DA to its best growth result in a recent by-election, where she was the party’s candidate.

“Residents in the community loved Sino, and she could always be found walking the streets of Dunoon, helping improve services. I pray the police find those responsible for her death quickly,” he said.

Smith described Dyokwe as a well-known and respected figure in the community.

“Known for her bright smile and bubbly personality, Sinovuyo was instrumental in growing the DA voter base in Dunoon and cemented herself as a reliable and effective community activist,” he said.

The party said it is working closely with police as investigations continue.

Smith said Gotsell is engaging with the SAPS to establish the circumstances surrounding the murder, while the DA has arranged counselling support for Dyokwe’s family, friends and colleagues.

“The DA will monitor the situation and will fight to ensure Sinovuyo’s loved ones receive the justice they deserve. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to the DA. Your dedication and sacrifices will forever be remembered,” he said.

Police have urged anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward.

TimesLIVE