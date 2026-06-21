Vance arrives in Switzerland for Iran peace talks with Hormuz in the spotlight

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US Vice President JD Vance boards a Gulfstream C-37, operating as Air Force Two, en route to Zurich, Switzerland, before possible talks between the US and Iran, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, on June 20, 2026. Picture: Reuters

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Switzerland on Sunday for peace talks with Iran as both nations seek a durable end to their war while disagreeing over Iran’s claims that it had closed the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Iran had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire for the negotiations, but Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday declared the Strait of Hormuz shut in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, though the US military said commercial vessels kept operating.

Those developments could complicate the talks in which both sides want to advance an interim deal brokered by Pakistan and signed on Wednesday by Presidents Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian to end an almost four-month-long war.

Vance and second lady Usha Vance arrived at Emmen Air Base in Switzerland at 5.59am (3.59 GMT), a vice-presidential spokesperson said.

Vance hopes for progress on nuclear issue, Lebanon

“I think we’re going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue and make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue,” with a “couple days of talks” likely, Vance told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before departing.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, accusing Israel of “crimes” in Lebanon that violated US commitments to the ceasefire, warned ships would be at risk if they approached the strait, which carried a fifth of global oil supplies before the US and Israel launched attacks on February 28.

Despite the Lebanon truce, Israeli forces and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah attacked each other on Saturday.

US Central Command said 55 merchant ships transited the strait on Saturday, carrying more than 17-million barrels of oil bound for global markets, and vowed that US forces would ensure commercial traffic continued.

Trump said there would be no toll for passage through the strait during the 60-day ceasefire or after, unless the US imposed one should peace talks fail.

In a social media post, he cited the possibility of a toll levied by the US “for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East” if a peace deal is not completed.

Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, accused the US of failing to implement the first of the Iran deal’s 14 points, which include a ceasefire “on all fronts”, including Lebanon.

As long as the agreement was only on paper, the flow of Middle East energy would stay halted, he added.

On the other hand, Iranian oil minister Mohsen Paknejad said that if Western stakeholders adhere to the spirit of the pact, hundreds of investment opportunities and contract formats stand ready, according to the ministry’s news outlet, Shana.

Israel vows to defend its forces in Lebanon

The Iranian delegation to the talks in the Swiss mountaintop resort of Buergenstock is led by chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and includes foreign minister Abbas Araqchi as well as senior security, central bank and oil officials, Iranian media said.

In addition to Vance, the US negotiating team includes envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran would press for fulfilment of commitments, citing past failures by the other side to honour agreements.

Pakistan said its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, had arrived in Switzerland to participate in this weekend’s sessions.

In an interview with Fox News before leaving the US, Vance said he was confident the ceasefire would hold, and he had seen no evidence of a closed Strait of Hormuz.

A halt to fighting in Lebanon was one of the conditions for starting US-Iranian talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme and other issues. But Lebanese civil defence officials said Israeli strikes had killed 20 people on Saturday, hours after a truce took effect.

Israel said it was responding to attacks from Hezbollah, while the group said it would not allow Israel “freedom of movement” in Lebanon.

Israel said it is not party to the Iran-US deal and will keep its forces in the Lebanese territory it occupies. Its military said Israel was committed to the ceasefire but would act against any threats.

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 said the prime minister and defence minister had told the military to hold fire in Lebanon, but it would not withdraw from captured areas.

A poll by Israel’s Hebrew University, provided to Reuters, showed about 92% of Israelis believe Iran benefited more than Israel from the joint Israeli-US military campaign, while just 8% see Israel as having emerged victorious.

Almost 90% of Israelis said war goals had not been met, and fewer than 30% believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims of major achievements.

Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli attacks have killed 4,057 since March 2, including medics, women and children, but not how many combatants are included.

Israeli authorities said at least 32 soldiers and four civilians have been killed in fighting with Hezbollah.

Reuters